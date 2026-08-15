Vikings Outlast Giants: Here Are the 5 Things That Mattered in the Preseason Week 1 Win

The Vikings flew to New Jersey to take on the Giants in their first game of the preseason. The final score at MetLife Stadium was 13-10 in favor of the team from the Land of 10,000 Lakes, giving the Vikings a boost as they continue their exhibition slate.

As a whole, the Purple and Gold put forth a great effort on Saturday. Young players flashed potential while veterans did their part in leading the team and creating situations for the team to win each down and come out ahead on the scoreboard.

There wasn't a lot of work for the first-team offense in this game, but there was enough from Kyler Murray and company to feel good about the team's ability to move the chains and help the defense make every game competitive.

With that said, here are the five takeaways that mattered the most from the Vikings' victory over the Giants.

5. The Vikings chose the right quarterback to be their starter

Kyler Murray only threw three passes in this game, but he completed two of them for 10 yards and looked comfortable under center.

On the other hand, J.J. McCarthy seemed uneasy when it was his turn to enter the game. Despite that, the young quarterback completed four of his seven throws for 34 yards but took a sack while in action. At the moment, Murray just looks more comfortable on the field, cementing the fact that he's the right choice for the Vikings' QB1 role.

4. The offensive line was tested heavily and one running back got a lot of attention

Head coach Kevin O'Connell made it a priority to test his offensive linemen in this game. The big men up front held up well, but the real winner was rookie running back Demond Claiborn. Minnesota's sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft had more carries than every other running back combined and turned those 12 attempts into 34 yards.

Rookie RB Demond Claiborne showed signs that he can be a legitimate contributor for the Vikings this fall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Claiborne's yardage wasn't exceptional, this is proof that the Purple and Gold are intrigued with the young man and see big things for him in the future.

3. Brian Flores has this defense ready to go

It might be the preseason, but Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores saw his unit intercept two passes and force two fumbles, even though they were recovered by the Giants. That's the type of defensive playmaking Minnesota needs this season.

Dallas Turner registered one of the team's four sacks, but it was defensive back Jay Ward who had a great performance that included a hard-hitting sack of New York quarterback Jaxon Dart.

2. Injuries are the worst part of football

This season was supposed to be an opportunity for former All-Pro defender Jamal Adams to get his groove back. Instead, the new Vikings defender suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury in the second quarter of the game before being carted off the field. Before the injury, the veteran was having a good game, breaking up a pass and making a nice tackle.

Now, fans must wait to find out what the future holds for Adams.

1. Special teams are fun to watch

Vikings fans know how special a kicker Will Reichard can be. The All-Pro kicker was perfect on the day, making field goals from 35 and 54 yards out and connecting on his extra point try. Rookie punter Brett Thorson kept pace with veteran Johnny Hekker, making that competition closer than ever.

Speedy running back Demond Claiborne returned two kicks for 50 yards, increasing the rookie's odds of making the 53-man roster in some capacity heading into the cutdown deadline on Aug. 30.

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