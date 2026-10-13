3 Most Likely Jauan Jennings Trade Destinations as Vikings Rumors 'Heat Up'

It's far from an overreaction to say that Jauan Jennings's brief time with the Minnesota Vikings should be classified as a colossal disappointment.

Brought in to be the No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Jennings hasn't come close to looking the part, entering the Vikings' bye week with more games played (four) than catches (two), along with only nine receiving yards and a career-worst 40.2 offensive grade on Pro Football Focus.

For what it's worth, that's the second-worst grade among 179 WRs this season. It's safe to say both Jennings and the Vikings could use a fresh start, which seems to be a growing possibility if the latest buzz is any indication.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that he expects discussions around a potential Jennings trade to heat up a little bit over the next, probably, couple of days and weeks."

From @PatMcAfeeShow: In the wake of the Marvin Harrison Jr trade, another WR whose trade market is expected to heat up is #Vikings WR Jauan Jennings. Would a #49ers reunion make sense? pic.twitter.com/DR6mY1OvYb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

Jennings is on a one-year contract, making it easy for the Vikings to hit the reset button if they're looking for a trade. A deal would save the Vikings $5.03 million in cap space while creating just over $4.5 million in dead money, according to Spotrac, which comes off the books once the 2026 season ends.

Potential Jauan Jennings trade destinations

Despite the slow start to the year, Jennings's name still has value, making him an attractive rental option for any WR-needy teams. With that in mind, here are the three most likely trade destinations for the Vikings' offseason addition.

1. 49ers

Sometimes, what's old becomes new again. Like Rapoport pointed out, the 49ers make too much sense as a potential trade destination to ignore.

Drafted 217th overall by the Niners in 2020, Jennings spent his NFL career in the Bay Area before moving to Minnesota. The former Tennessee Volunteer was solid but didn't blow anyone away early on in his San Francisco run. However, that changed in Years 4 and 5. Jennings amassed 1,618 receiving yards and 15 TDs on 132 receptions between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which is the type of player the Vikings thought they were getting.

Sometimes fresh starters don't work out, though, and a return home might benefit not only Jennings, but the 49ers, too. After all, San Francisco currently has several wideouts—De'Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk—on injured reserve, and now Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury. That's without mentioning the Brandon Aiyuk situation.

The 49ers' desperation for WR help could make them a potential trade partner for the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers need receiver help, so who better than a familiar face like Jennings? Doing business with a fellow undefeated NFC team might not seem ideal, but if the Niners' desperation helps the Vikings in the long run, there's good reason to do business.

2. Chiefs

Speaking of undefeated squads, the Chiefs are another team that likely wouldn't mind some WR help.

Entering Week 6, tight end Travis Kelce is the only Kansas City pass-catcher on pace to hit the 1,000-yard mark this season. Even though the Chiefs are undefeated, Patrick Mahomes clearly needs another weapon, especially as top WRs Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are both averaging career lows in receiving yards per game at 47.5 and 33.3, respectively.

Adding Jennings to the mix would be a huge gain for Mahomes, especially if the current Vikings wideout is motivated by a fresh start. Knowing the Chiefs previously coveted him could also boost Jennings's confidence, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in May that the AFC West leaders were interested in signing him before the Vikings won the sweepstakes.

With their WR depth clearly a concern, don't be surprised if the Chiefs are among the first in line to make an offer for Jennings.

3. Dolphins

Sticking with the AFC, the Dolphins might be Jennings's best path to turning his season around and potentially securing a significant payday in March.

The Dolphins might not have Super Bowl aspirations like the Chiefs or 49ers, but they offer an opportunity to be the big fish in a small pond. Miami's wide receiver situation starts and ends with Malik Washington and rookie WR Caleb Douglas, who hasn't played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury.

With every other Dolphins pass-catcher averaging 25.4 or fewer receiving yards per game, it's easy to see why a proven veteran like Jennings would be attractive. At the same time, a trip to South Beach could benefit Jennings, who'd easily be in contention for Malik Willis's busiest weapon. Thriving in the role would boost his value heading into free agency, where the Dolphins will have over $110 million to spend—the third-most room in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

On top of that, he'd be reunited with Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was the 49ers' offensive pass game specialist (2021) and offensive passing game coordinator (2022) during Jennings's first two pro seasons. It's been a while since they worked together, but that doesn't mean they can't rekindle some magic.

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