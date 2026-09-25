Vikings' Dallas Turner Has a Legitimate Shot to Make an All-Pro Team (and Here's Why)

Dallas Turner's explosive start to the 2026 NFL season is a huge reason the Vikings are entering Week 3 with a 2-0 record. His strong play is opening the eyes of fans who may not have realized how good he was last season, leaving many to wonder just how high he can go.

Now that Turner is in a full-time starting role, his numbers are among the league's best. Through two games, he already has an NFL-leading 20 quarterback pressures, along with eight quarterback hits and three sacks in 115 snaps played.

To put those numbers in perspective, Turner pressures the opposing quarterback on 17.4% of defensive snaps and actually makes contact with them (either hits or sacks) on almost 9.6% of his defensive plays.

That kind of production is incredible for a 23-year-old edge rusher in his first year as a starter. That said, does Turner have a legitimate case to earn his first All-Pro nod when the season ends?

I believe so, and here's why Vikings fans should, too.

Don't be surprised if Dallas Turner makes an All-Pro team in 2026

Turner was a Consensus All-American while playing college football at Alabama and was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Those are fantastic accolades, but he has yet to receive any individual accolades since joining the Vikings in 2024.

Nevertheless, if he can continue at this pace, Turner should be considered a lock to be an All-Pro. Whether he makes the first or second team, this type of production can't be ignored, even by the biggest Vikings doubters.

After games against the Packers and Bears, Turner is first in pressures (20), first in quarterback hits (11), third in quarterback hurries (8), tied for first in hits (8), tied for third in sacks (3) and tied for 10th in tackles for a loss (3).

Dallas Turner might not sustain this exact pace all season, but he's done more than enough to prove he's among the NFL's premier edge rushers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If projected out at this rate, Turner would end the season with 25.5 sacks. Myles Garrett holds the single-season record for sacks with 23, which he achieved last season with the Browns. Turner is on pace to beat that record if he can keep it up, and even if he doesn't, it isn't unfathomable to imagine him finishing with at least a sack-per-game pace.

Pro Football Focus currently has Turner at a 72.5 overall grade through two games, which ranks him 27th out of 112 edge rushers. Thankfully, PFF grades aren't typically a major factor when press organizations vote for the players who make an All-Pro team.

The biggest question is which edge rushers deserve to be on the All-Pro Teams over Turner. Right now, I don't see four edge rushers who deserve the recognition more than him. There could be an argument for two players to be on the All-Pro first team, but that's it.

The numbers show Turner is well on his way to earning some major NFL accolades this season, and Vikings fans should be excited for what's to come.

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