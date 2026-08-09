4 Key Takeaways from Vikings' 8/8 Training Camp Practice

EAGAN, MN — Anyone who attended Saturday’s Minnesota Vikings training camp practice hoping to see a passing clinic from the team’s quarterbacks surely left disappointed. That is, if you don’t count the final two practice passes, thrown with perfect placement by Max Brosmer.

The defense continues to dominate for much of camp, which is exactly what defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves to see. Head coach Kevin O’Connell, on the other hand, may not be getting the answers he’d like about his competing QBs.

Here are four key takeaways from Saturday’s packed practice and what they mean going forward.

1. Demond Claiborne is indeed fast

The Vikings waited until the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft to add a speedster to their running back room, selecting Demond Claiborne out of Wake Forest. The 22-year-old back had fans intrigued by his potential to break off long runs any time he was in the backfield. Yet, the early stages of camp were incredibly quiet for Claiborne. He even missed time with an unnamed injury.

Earlier this week, we witnessed a hint of his speed as he returned punts. On Saturday, we saw the accelerator put to the max. Claiborne cut to his left and sprinted up the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown. Of course, defenses tend to let backs have their fun on these types of runs in camp, but I don't think any defender would have caught up to him even if they wanted to.

Claiborne is looking to secure the RB3 spot against Zavier Scott. If Claiborne can pull off a run or two like this in the preseason, he might secure his spot.

2. The WR room is ridiculous

The Vikings immediately had a strong case for having the top wide receiver room in the NFL as soon as they signed Jauan Jennings, but the wideouts fighting for the WRs 4-6 spots are proving that talent in this group is truly deep. Tai Felton has been making waves throughout camp, and Dontae Fleming has had starring days as well.

Saturday belonged to Jeshaun Jones. The former Maryland receiver had two touchdowns, one from J.J. McCarthy and one from Kyler Murray, both coming in the back of the end zone during a 7-on-7 red zone period. On a day where the QBs were anything but spectacular, Jones’ extra effort and sure hands stood out as a bright spot in the passing game. The battle of wideouts is quickly becoming my favorite storyline of camp for this offense.

3. Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer were the best QBs on the field on Saturday

The Vikings' QB competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is starting to follow an interesting trend. One QB will come away the winner of a single practice, then the script will flip the next day. Rinse and repeat.

Eventually, someone will need to take command of this battle, but on Saturday, the two seemed less like two QBs fighting for a starting job and more like two guys trying not to mess up. Both quarterbacks missed open targets, held the ball for extended periods, and had pass attempts broken up. Not quite the type of day to inspire confidence in either option or this revolving process as a whole.

Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, on the other hand, made the most of their limited reps, albeit against the team’s third-string defenders. Both threw with timing and accuracy that neither Murray nor McCarthy showcased in the same drills.

Wentz even flashed what remained of his mobility at age 33 by taking off for a scramble. If this is the QB play sticking with me most on the second Saturday of camp, the team has a lot to figure out. With one week until the team’s first preseason game, pressure is mounting on both Murray and McCarthy.

4. Brian Flores has no desire to help the offense

Unfortunately for Kevin O’Connell, his defensive coordinator had zero interest in making a rough day for his pass-heavy offense any easier. Eric Wilson was involved in several plays and produced multiple pressures that would be opportunities for sacks in game action. Wilson turns 32 next month, but certainly wasn’t showing any signs of age on Saturday.

When the ball was thrown, a familiar name was there to knock it to the ground. Charles Demmings had yet another multiple PBU performance in Saturday’s practice. His first came on a pass from McCarthy to Tai Felton, and the second on a pass from Murray to tight end Bryson Nesbit.

Each time Demmings steps onto the practice field is reminiscent of Xavier Rhodes locking up a frustrated Odell Beckham Jr in 2016. The man does not allow completions, and wideouts can’t stand it. How will he look in competitive game action? No idea! But man, these practice performances have been fun to watch while we wait to find out.

The Vikings head to TCO Stadium for their annual night practice on Sunday. The festivities will be aired and streamed locally on FOX 9 from 6- 8 p.m. CST.

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