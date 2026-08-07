4 Rookies Already Making Waves at Vikings Training Camp: Demmings, Banks Stealing the Spotlight

Eagan, MN — After a number of less-than-ideal draft classes, the Vikings needed an injection of young talent this spring. So far through camp, they may have gotten just that. While several rookies on both sides of the ball have stood out at times, four seem to be making an impression that could be good enough to garner 53-man roster consideration for them.

That said, here are the four Vikings rookies to be excited about early into training camp.

4. Charles “Chuck” Demmings, CB

Let’s get this one out of the way quickly. If you’ve kept up with any reports out of Vikings’ camp, Demmings’s name has been a dominating storyline.

If someone told me I would see a rookie corner out of an FCS school frustrate Justin Jefferson repeatedly in the opening week of training camp, I would have laughed. Loudly. Yet, here we are. After multiple deflected passes, frustrated wideouts, and a recurring “too small” celebration, Demmings has made a meteoric impact in Eagan, Minnesota. He wants to go up against Jefferson any chance he gets. He wants to get in the heads of every receiver on the field. He wants the ball thrown his way.

While most young DBs take a “don’t mess this up” approach, Demmings wants to prove himself again and again, and so far, he has.

3. Caleb Banks, DE

The fact that Banks is getting the amount of early work in camp that he has is already a massive win. After repeated foot injuries, there was uncertainty after the draft surrounding when Banks would make his camp debut.

Despite the talent he oozes, Caleb Banks was still somewhat of a question mark when the Vikings drafted him in April. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, Banks has not only been available, but impactful. He has had multiple goes with the first-team defense, and it’s easy to see why the team was high on him. I saw his strength and explosiveness during Senior Bowl week in January, and those natural abilities have reemerged in Minnesota. Bring Me The News' Will Ragatz reported that the first-rounder's "first step is crazy" despite his size after Banks "shot past Will Fries to blow up a run play."

Banks still needs to prove that concerns about his long-term durability are overstated, but he’s already showing what he’s capable of when he’s on the football field.

2. Jake Golday, LB

When the Vikings selected Jake Golday 51st overall at the draft, comparisons to star OLB Andrew Van Ginkel immediately came to mind.

Golday showed immense flexibility in college and seemed like a natural fit to learn under Van Ginkel, whose unique role in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s scheme requires much more than just pass-rushing ability. Golday was then placed with the MLB group, seemingly set to be more of a protégé for Blake Cashman.

Once camp kicked off, though, he was everywhere.

Flores wasted no time showcasing his new Swiss Army knife, placing him on the edge with the first-team defense on the first day of camp open to fans. The trend has continued as Golday rotates between the first and second unit at both middle and outside linebacker. He’s tipping up passes for picks, meeting runners at the line of scrimmage, and showing pass-rush ability. He’s been a blast to watch.

1. Max Bredeson, FB

It’s no secret that the fifth-round fullback out of Michigan, Max Bredeson, follows in big footsteps left by the recently retired C.J. Ham, who's already begun mentoring his successor. "I’ve talked to (C.J.) as soon as I was picked, and (he’s) been a great resource for me ever since," Bredeson told reporters on Wednesday (h/t VikingzFanPage).

While we’ve yet to see the full scope and speed of the Vikings’ new and improved run game, Bredeson has provided reason for optimism. He is an absolute bruiser and has used his size and strength to create space for his backs. The guy loves contact.

Max Bredeson is a FORCE. pic.twitter.com/SBcGJkmpuH — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 3, 2026

If the team wants to see results from assistant head coach Frank Smith’s new run scheme, Bredeson will play a major role.

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