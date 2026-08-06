Everything We’ve Learned About the Vikings QB Battle So Far in Training Camp

EAGAN, MN — Who is winning the Vikings QB battle one week into camp? Until Wednesday, the answer may have depended on who you asked and what they were measuring. J.J. McCarthy has been focused on completions while Kyler Murray has been looking to his weapons down the field with mixed results.

The result? A confusing and sometimes frustrating situation to watch play out.

Here are my main observations and takeaways from what I’ve observed from both quarterbacks so far and why one has the clear edge.

Kyler Murray training camp analysis

Saturday’s performance by Murray had many—myself included—thinking that the narrative of a QB controversy may not last very long for the Vikings. He was precise, decisive, and most importantly, not afraid to take shots downfield to his playmakers. His chemistry with Justin Jefferson during team drills was especially noteworthy. If he was able to have a similar performance on Monday after a rest day on Sunday, Murray would take a massive lead over McCarthy in the fight to be named QB1.

Unfortunately for the former Cardinals signal-caller, that didn't happen right away.

Kyler Murray likely would've wanted to widen the gap more between himself and J.J. McCarthy early in training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Murray did not necessarily perform poorly in the practices held Monday and Tuesday, he certainly did not come close to the level of accuracy and talent he showcased over the weekend. His ball placement often seemed just the slightest bit off. While he was hitting receivers in stride before, his weapons were now making slight adjustments to bring in catches. While this may seem like a very small thing to point out, these are the exact things that can be the difference between an opportunity for yards after the catch or a receiver being stopped immediately.

With the explosiveness of Jefferson and Jordan Addison, any open space is an opportunity to score.

In Murray’s defense, consistent timing and placement come with familiarity, a goal made harder to reach with reps being split between the two QBs.

Then, we reached Wednesday, and the training camp tide shifted noticeably. Murray was hitting his weapons all over the field. He hit Jefferson deep in one-on-ones, had a deep TD to Jauan Jennings in 7-on-7s, a 60-yard toss and score to Tai Felton in full team action, and a shot down the sideline to Jefferson in a two-minute drill that resulted in another scoring play. If Kyler keeps this kind of explosive performance up, he'll make Kevin O'Connell's QB1 decision an easy one.

Now it's up to Murray to prove he can stack days.

J.J. McCarthy training camp analysis

Many fans and analysts did not expect the Vikings’ QB competition to last as long as it has, and each day it continues is good news for McCarthy. He is getting a real opportunity to fight for his job and prove his doubters wrong. So how is it going so far? Well, it could certainly be better for the 2024 tenth overall pick.

Even though McCarthy was sidelined for the year with a torn meniscus after the first preseason game of 2024, this year marks the third training camp he has taken reps in. With Murray being brand new to the complexities of O’Connell’s offense, McCarthy had a distinct opportunity to prove his experience in the system was too valuable to ignore. Through one week of camp, though, this may surprisingly be his biggest weakness.

J.J. McCarthy hasn't exactly had the strongest start to training camp. Can he turn it around soon? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When comparing the processing of both QBs, the best way I can describe it is that while Murray seems to snap between reads, McCarthy looks like he’s buffering. The difference in speed brings to mind using grandma’s dial-up internet when you are used to having broadband at home. The gap between the two in the ability to read a defense may prove too far for McCarthy to overcome.

While McCarthy is stacking completions (unofficially tracked by SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad), how and where he finds those completions matter in these discussions.

#Vikings QB’s JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray unofficial passing stats through the first 7 days of training camp, per @jzulgad:



McCarthy: 58/89, including 38/57 in team and 20/32 in 7 on 7.



Murray: 65/100, including 49/68 in 11 on 11 and 16/32 in 7 on 7. pic.twitter.com/rKo1waoZxu — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 5, 2026

Wednesday may have been McCarthy's best day of camp yet. He seemed a tick faster than he had been previously and had some genuinely impressive placement on a few throws. Unfortunately, a great day from Murray may make this all a moot point when looking at the full picture.

Many of McCarthy's completions come in dump-offs or short throws, often after what would have been sacks in real games, while Murray is embracing the risks of throwing downfield more often. Judging from how O'Connell likes his offense to operate, this may not be helping McCarthy’s case.

If McCarthy wants to make the necessary leap to earn the job, he’ll need to prove he can make explosive plays with touch and decisiveness, and prove it quickly.

My prediction for Vikings QB battle

I expected Kyler Murray to be the Vikings' QB1 when camp began, and I expect the same now.

While I would like to see Murray showcase his explosive abilities more consistently, the highs I've seen him reach are far beyond what I've seen McCarthy even attempt thus far. McCarthy will need to have an unbelievable week ahead to salvage his chance at the job.

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