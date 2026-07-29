Every Quote Vikings Fans Need to Know From J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray Press Conferences

Summer is heating up, and so is the intensity of the QB battle in Eagan, but that didn't stop Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy from speaking to the media before fiercely fighting it out on the practice field. The QBs were asked about everything from their summer workouts, throwing with teammates, the extension of teammate Brian O’Neill, and naturally the competition everyone is there to see. It should be noted that McCarthy tended to be much shorter and concise in his responses, a possible response to pushback he received from an earlier post-practice presser in the spring.

Here are the most important quotes and takeaways you need to know:

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How Kyler spent the last six weeks since mini-camp ended preparing for the season

“A lot of workouts, a lot of throwing, family time, just really getting mentally prepared for what’s about to happen.”- Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy on where he worked out with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and others this summer

“Here [Minnesota], Cali, Tennessee, it happened everywhere.” - J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson are still trying to dial in their connection. | Jeffrey Becker, Imagn Images

Mindset and what needs to be done for each to secure the QB1 spot

“I’m not really too focused on what, you know, the long-term vision of it. I’m really just focused on the process and that’s day-to-day, coming out here today with this walkthrough and practice later, trying to put my best foot forward and prove to the coaches and the guys what I’m capable of.” - Kyler Murray

“Lasered in on controlling what I can control. That’s really it.” -J.J. McCarthy. He was then asked to elaborate further on what that means: “Improving my craft every which way, improving my relationships with the guys in the locker room. Every single conversation I have, every interaction, be fully present and at the end of the day it’s just being fully present in every single moment and optimizing each moment.”

The hardest part of getting familiar with a new system

“For me, I think it’s a reps thing. Continue to do it over and over again, say it over and over again, and the more you do it, the more you say it, the more it comes natural, the more it comes easier. I think that’s really the process for me, I think once all that settles down, for me it’s just playing football.” - Kyler Murray

The QB decision timeframe and QB plan from KOC

“Honestly, that’s up to KO. Like I said, I’m focused on today. I’m not looking too much in the future. Again just trying to come out here and put my best foot forward each and every day.” - Kyler Murray

“Conversations were great. Just all about doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability. Taking completions, taking what the defense is giving me, making smart decisions, and at the end of the day, just doing my job. Very simple.” -J.J. McCarthy

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On if he believes this is a fair competition

“100%, yeah.” -J.J. McCarthy

The standard Justin Jefferson holds himself to

“Not only does he believe he’s the best receiver in the league, he wants to be, and from what I’ve seen out here he’s proved it every single day, and those are the guys you want to be around. It’s few and far between having guys like that, but when you get around one you see why. Again, I’m just grateful I get to throw him the ball.” -Kyler Murray

The takeaways for each QB

Kyler Murray seems ready and excited for the chance to be the Vikings’ QB1. Yet, he continued to politely drop some not-so-subtle hints that he needs as many reps as possible to be ready for the season. Honestly, who can blame him? KOC’s offense is notoriously intricate and there’s only so much that can be gained while having limited opportunities with the first team. The good news for Kyler is that if things go the way many fans and analysts expect, he won’t have to wait long to get the driver's seat to himself.

J.J. McCarthy certainly seems to be more measured and reserved in his answers than we saw last season and even earlier this spring. McCarthy consistently focused on what he needs to do, what he has been working on, and where he can continue to improve. It seems his “two kids in a classroom” statement from offseason team activities may still be how he views the situation: his true competition is with himself.

News out of the first few training camp practices may be minimal as the team ramps up, but it won’t be long until fans return Saturday to assess each and every snap from both QBs.