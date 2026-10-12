Harmon's Longship Week 5: Key Takeaways as Vikings Sail South to Defeat Saints for a 5-0 Start

The Minnesota Vikings are docking their ships and returning to shore for a bye-week rest after a decisive 23-13 victory against the struggling New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. While the scoreboard shows a ten-point game, it never felt that close.

The day's most encouraging moments came from the passing game and quarterback Kyler Murray, who's been fighting desperately to prove he fits in this offense. Here’s how the Vikings got it done in New Orleans and what it means for their pursuit of the ultimate prize.

The battle at the Superdome

Sunday’s game proved that Kyler Murray could and should thrive in Minnesota, even with five key offensive starters out with injury. Murray was decisive, patient, and strategic all afternoon. While all-22 footage from his first full game in Tampa Bay showed an internal clock that would send him scrambling before his receivers broke open, yesterday showcased a level of trust and patience in his weapons and line that we had yet to see.

Murray used his legs effectively to gain 51 yards on 10 scrambles, but on multiple plays, a conscious decision to stay in the pocket was evident. Good news: it worked.

Murray ended the best day of his short Viking tenure, completing 24-of-30 for 229 yards and a touchdown through the air. It's even more impressive considering the team lost T.J. Hockenson early after Jordan Addison was ruled out pregame. His gutsy, precise throw to Justin Jefferson over three defenders in the back of the end zone was a jaw-dropper, allowing the Louisiana native receiver to hit 'The Griddy' in front of his hometown crowd (h/t Vikings).

Murray still has room to grow, and head coach Kevin O’Connell still has much to learn about scheming for his specific skill set. But Sunday's passing performance is a reason for optimism, especially since Murray and his weapons have played 18 snaps together this season due to injury, per my count.

Brian Flores and his defense had another stellar day despite totaling only one sack. Saints QB Tyler Shough never caught his breath, as Flores’ unit attacked him all afternoon. At one point near the halfway mark, the Vikings blitzed on an astounding 90.9% of snaps per the FOX broadcast. Minnesota’s defensive backs also had a big day, with Byron Murphy Jr. coming away with two interceptions. Shough, who entered the game with the third-most passing yards in the league, was held to just 96 passing yards and no TDs. The Vikings defense just finds ways to dominate, even when they’re not stacking sacks.

Then there’s Will Reichard, who needs no introduction at this point. The Vikings’ elite kicker went a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points. Even with a positive day from the offense, Reichard’s 53 total points this season are higher than the offense's 50 total points through five weeks (h/t VikingzFanPage).



Reichard is also on pace for the second-most points scored by a single player in a season (180). This would fall just six points shy of LaDainian Tomlinson’s 2006 record. His 34 straight field goals dating back to last season are only 10 shy of the NFL record set by Adam Vinatieri in 2016.

#Vikings K Will Reichard has more points (53) than the Vikings offense (50) this season.



(Via @JasonHarmonNFL) pic.twitter.com/Z8HzjBQ63l — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 12, 2026

Lessons learned in Week 5

The biggest takeaway from yesterday’s game is simple: let Kyler cook. When O’Connell leans into Murray’s skill set and doesn’t try to mold him into Sam Darnold, good things happen. While Murray's passing chart (h/t Will Ragatz) may have given 2024 KOC a jump scare, it's leading to winning football. Avoiding turnovers and dominating time of possession are the best ways to take advantage of the team’s stellar defense, and Murray looks poised to do just that.

If O’Connell can limit the procedural penalties and poorly timed trick-play calls, this offense could do exactly what it needs to for the Vikings to contend… especially once they’re back at full health.

The journey ahead

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but thank goodness the Green Bay Packers won yesterday. The Pack’s 31-7 victory over the Tyson Bagent/Case Keenum-led Bears widened Minnesota’s division lead. Detroit, Chicago, and Green Bay are now 3-2, while Minnesota holds a comfortable 5-0 record, including 2-0 in divisional games. The Vikings can build an even larger division lead if they defeat the Lions in Week 8.

The rest of the NFC looks wide open, with San Francisco looking like the Vikings’ biggest threat in the conference. The two teams will meet in Mexico City on November 22 in what could be the game of the year. At this point in the season, I’m feeling confident that the eventual NFC champion will come from the NFC North or West.

I can’t wait for November 22. pic.twitter.com/GsEBzHXm6v — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 11, 2026

Know your Week 6 foe: No foe

The Vikings now enter the bye week in desperate need of recovery. While I typically dislike an early bye, Minnesota’s list of injuries on offense is too long to be sustainable. O’Connell hopes to have Christian Darrisaw, T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison, and Jordan Mason all back as the Vikings host the Colts after the bye, per Will Ragatz.

Listening to Kevin O’Connell, it sounds like Jordan Addison, Jordan Mason, Christian Darrisaw, and T.J. Hockenson all have a realistic shot to return after the Vikings' bye. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 11, 2026

The reinforcements would be crucial for an offense that will face a much harder schedule starting in November. For now, the Vikings rest, and fans can celebrate a hard-fought and often ugly 5-0 start.

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