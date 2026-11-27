Thanksgiving was a fun day for many Vikings fans. Eating great food while surrounded by loved ones is always fantastic, but Thursday's slate of football games provided an electric experience for any fan watching.

However, the game between the Bears and Lions was more like something that should have been on Halloween. That scary game was a 39-35 shootout between two division opponents for Minnesota, which likely made many fans of the Purple and Gold feel inadequate.

Vikings likely can't keep up offensively against the Bears or Lions

The Vikings have scored 30 or more points only twice this season, and both times were against the Packers. In their two games against Detroit and Chicago this year, Minnesota has scored a total of 24 points, which isn't a good sign for its future matchups this season.

The Vikings' offense has struggled all year, being held to fewer than 20 points more often (6) than they've surpassed that number (4). In fact, they've scored 15 or fewer points in three of their last four games, underscoring how Kirk Cousins's return wasn't the automatic offensive solution some fans hoped it'd be.

Kirk Cousins's return has definitely helped the Vikings' passing game, but that doesn't mean the offense isn't without lingering issues. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Bears and Lions combined to gain 1,007 yards of offense on Thanksgiving, picking up a total of 54 first downs. Compared to what the Vikings have been able to do this year, those seem like EA Madden NFL numbers.

Minnesota is averaging 277 yards of offense per game this season, good for 29th in the league. The team averages 15.6 first downs per game, ranking 31st. That kind of production won't get the job done against a team like Chicago or Detroit this year.

Time to prove themselves

The Purple and Gold need to figure out their offense.

Now that Cousins is the starting quarterback and is getting reacquainted with his new teammates, the team may be able to kick-start its offense. With weapons like superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson and standout tight end T.J. Hockenson at his disposal, there aren't a lot of valid excuses.

Time is running out for the Vikings to get things figured out. They will play the Lions in Week 15 and the Bears in the season finale, with both most certainly being must-win games. To have a solid chance of beating either of those teams, head coach Kevin O'Connell needs to figure out how to put more points on the board soon.

Outside of the complete collapse against the 49ers last week on Sunday Night Football, the Vikings' defense has been spectacular, and the special teams have been solid. That said, any defensive success won't matter if Minnesota isn't putting points on the board.

If Vikings can combine their defense and special teams with a formidable offense, this team could be on track to make some noise in the postseason this year. A lot must happen to get to that stage, though, and it begins in Week 12 when the Vikings take on a Falcons defense that is surrendering 25.8 points per game (24th).

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