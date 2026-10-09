5 Vikings Who Will Likely Be Inactive vs. Saints in Week 5 After Friday's Injury Report

On Sunday, the Vikings will face off against the Saints in a game that could create huge momentum for the Purple and Gold. A win would extend the winning streak to five games, while suffering their first loss would start their Week 6 bye on a low note.

The Vikings can have a maximum of 48 players active on game day, which means at least five individuals will need to be inactive against the Saints. Choosing which players to sit on Sunday could be the difference between a victory and a defeat.

Minnesota's inactive players won't be announced until a few hours before this weekend's game, but by looking at the injury report and the previous inactive players, five Vikings are more likely to sit out than others against the Saints in Week 5.

1. Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle

Minnesota's starting left tackle is on the injury report with a concussion and hasn't practiced all week. Christian Darrisaw was declared out on Friday afternoon (h/t Vikings), and Ryan Van Demark is expected to get the start at LT in New Orleans.

Final #Vikings Week 5 injury report



OUT: Christian Darrisaw and Chuck Demmings



QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, Michael Jurgens*, Brian O’Neill and Ben Yurosek*



*Currently in 21-day return to practice window pic.twitter.com/TLCCJUfUFF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 9, 2026

Although Van Demark doesn't offer the same kind of pass protection as Darrisaw, he is a quality run blocker. He earned a 75 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus this season and should be used to open holes for running backs while Darrisaw misses at least one game.

2. Charles "Chuck" Demmings, cornerback

Like Darrisaw, Chuck Demmings is on the injury report this week. A hamstring injury prevented him from fully participating in practice this week, and he was declared out on Friday and will not play against New Orleans.

Demmings has played 26 total snaps for the Vikings this season, with only two of those coming on defense. Minnesota shouldn't have much trouble filling his role, especially on special teams. However, it will be great when the young defensive back returns to gain more experience on the field.

3. Elijah Williams, defensive line

Defensive lineman Elijah Williams has been inactive for all four of the Vikings' games this season, and that trend likely won't stop in Week 5. Although he has experience from last season, playing 42 defensive snaps, Minnesota has enough depth and talent at the position to keep him inactive.

Besides, there are already players who are fighting for snaps on the defensive line. Rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange need that experience to continue their development

Jalen Redmond, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Levi Drake Rodriguez hold down the trenches to allow the younger players time to adjust to the NFL.

4. Jakobe Thomas, safety

This is another case where a player has been inactive all season. Jakobe Thomas ended the preseason with an ankle injury, and Minnesota hasn't rushed him back. But he hasn't appeared on the Vikings' injury report with that injury leading into any of the team's regular-season games, which means it shouldn't be an issue going forward.

Vikings fans are still waiting to see what rookie S Jakobe Thomas can do in the regular season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas was a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so the Purple and Gold will want to get him on the field eventually. However, there is absolutely no reason to throw him into Brian Flores's complicated defense until he is ready to be a contributor.

5. Max Brosmer, quarterback

Max Brosmer will technically be inactive, but he will dress for Week 5 against the Saints. He will act as the emergency third quarterback if something happens to Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz in that game and neither can continue.

By naming him the third quarterback, he receives an inactive designation and will not count against the roster limit for Week 5. If Brosmer has to enter the game, something very bad is happening in New Orleans.

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