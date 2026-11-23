There was little positive to write home about after the Vikings were beaten up by the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Week 11's 25-point loss made it clear the Purple and Gold have a long way to go before firmly cementing themselves in the Super Bowl conversation. Head coach Kevin O'Connell & Co. have several obstacles to overcome before that happens, including another Christian Darrisaw injury to deal with.

Darrisaw picked up a right shoulder injury in the first half of the 35-10 defeat. Vikings fans felt some optimism when he returned after halftime, but that quickly evaporated as he eventually left again and didn't return. O'Connell later confirmed the issue during his post-game scrum (h/t Steve Hoikkala).

The #Vikings had an injury to LT Christian Darrisaw last night in the loss to the #49ers & it wasn’t re-injuring the shoulder he has had issues with, but the OPPOSITE shoulder. 😬#SKOL #NFL



Might be without Darrisaw with Ryan Van Demark starting against Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/aJYdydoKmo — Steve Hoikkala (@stevehoikkala) November 23, 2026

O'Connell mentioned the fact that veteran OT Ryan Van Demark filled in for Darrisaw after the latter's exit, and one has to assume that'll be the case again when the Falcons visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12. Perhaps rookie blocker Caleb Tiernan will see some action after being limited to three special teams snaps against the 49ers.

That said, Darrisaw's latest injury—no matter how much time he misses—makes it clear the Vikings can't consistently rely on his availability each season. Unfortunately, their hands are tied with what they can do at the moment.

Christian Darrisaw's healthy is becoming a Vikings headache

When he's healthy, Darrisaw is one of the better tackles in the NFL. The 2022 season was an example of that, as the Virginia Tech product finished with elite Pro Football Focus grades regarding run blocking (90.6), pass protection (82.4), and overall play (90.4) in 14 games. The problem is that Darrisaw has matched those appearances only once (15 games in 2023) since then, having made just 26 appearances since the start of the 2024 season.

Season Injuries Missed games 2024 ACL, MCL 10 2025 Knee 7 2026 Concussion, right shoulder 1 (so far)

Darrisaw already missed Week 5 due to a concussion, and it remains to be seen how long his shoulder injury will sideline him. Even when he's been healthy this season, though, the 27-year-old's play has left something to be desired.

After Week 11, Darrisaw's 65.9 PFF grade ranks only 44th among 72 qualified OTs, while his mark of 71.0 as a pass blocker is the 37th-best. His run-blocking grade is also a career-worst 57.3, further illustrating how he's been a problem more often than a solution this season.

The issue here is that the Vikings don't exactly have an easy exit plan.

Christian Darrisaw's contract leaves the Vikings stuck

Back in July 2024, the Vikings locked Darrisaw down, signing him to a four-year extension worth up to $113 million. Obviously, no one could anticipate that he'd suffer a career-changing injury just a few months after that, but that's the reality Minnesota must navigate moving forward.

Much to the Vikings' dismay, though, their Darrisaw-shaped problem is here to stay for now. The former 2021 first-rounder will carry cap hits of $27.9 million, $34.1 million, and $31.5 million over the next three seasons, without an out until 2028, according to Spotrac. For reference, Minnesota would be hit with over $52.4 million in dead money if Darrisaw were cut before June 1, 2027.

That said, a post-June 1, 2028 split would make the most sense if the Vikings don't see a long-term relationship between the two sides. Trading or cutting Darrisaw after that date would create $23 million in savings and only $11.1 million in dead money. In other words, fans will likely have to endure the same experience for at least one more time throughout the 2027 campaign.

Hopefully, Darrisaw's injury isn't severe, so he can stay healthy enough to return to being a reliable member of the Vikings' offensive line. That might be asking too much, but that's what Minnesota needs to see if Darrisaw wants to stay around for the long haul.

Otherwise, it might be time to start a countdown towards June 1,2028.

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