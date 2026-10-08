3 Biggest Vikings Concerns Heading Into Week 5 (OL Injuries Among Top Worries)

Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season is in full swing, marking another opportunity for the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings to put their undefeated streak on the line. Their next challenge comes Sunday when the New Orleans Saints—who are coming off back-to-back losses—welcome the Vikings to Caesars Superdome, marking the Purple and Gold's final game before their Week 6 bye.

A perfect start to the year has left Minnesota fans with plenty to celebrate, but it would be absurd to think the Vikings are without issues. Head coach Kevin O'Connell and his coaching staff still have a long way to go to unlock the team's full potential, and they can take a step closer to accomplishing that by improving in key areas before it's too late.

That said, here are three of the biggest concerns surrounding the Vikings ahead of Sunday's afternoon contest.

1. Offensive line without Donovan Jackson, Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings' win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 came at a price, as the offensive line lost two key contributors. Left guard Donovan Jackson tore his meniscus, likely ending his 2026 campaign, while left tackle Christian Darrisaw is currently in concussion protocol, and time will tell how quickly he clears the five-step process.

Being without any O-line starter would be a challenge, but missing both left-side star blockers could make it harder for the Vikings to move the ball on Sunday. According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw has the 14th-best pass-block grade (76.9) among 69 offensive tackles this season and has allowed pressure on 2.3% of offensive snaps compared to 3.8% in 2025.

As for Jackson, he's been among the Vikings' most consistent offensive linemen this season. Although he's been solid at opening run lanes like last year, he's made major improvements in pass protection, with his grade rising from 65.7 to 77.2 after allowing only two pressures across 100 passing downs.

It won't be easy to replace Donovan Jackson now that his season is likely over. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday is almost here, so the Vikings need to have a next-man-up mentality, regardless of how devastating the injury losses are. That said, Joe Huber and Ryan Van Demark will likely start in place of Jackson and Darrisaw, respectively, with Michael Jurgens' potential return adding more help to the interior.

2. Lack of backfield production beyond Aaron Jones Sr.

It's safe to say that Aaron Jones Sr. has been one of the hard-working Vikings this season.

Despite this being Year 10 in the league, the veteran running back has been tasked with averaging a career-high 18 carries per game, which includes averaging 20 in the last three outings. It's great to see Jones thrive and occasionally spark the Vikings' inconsistent offense. But it's also fair to say that overworking a 31-year-old RB might not be the best idea for Minnesota's long-term aspirations.

Unfortunately, the team's less-than-ideal backup running back situation has left O'Connell & Co. with no choice but to use Jones as a bell-cow rusher.

With Jordan Mason still on injured reserve, the Vikings have used veteran DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne to support Jones with little success. Claiborne has been one of the most disappointing members of Minnesota's 2026 draft class, averaging just 2.2 yards on six carries. Meanwhile, Dallas has only seen three carries for 10 yards and has been detrimental in pass protection, as evidenced by his putrid 17.8 pass-block grade on PFF.

Neither DeeJay Dallas nor Demond Claiborne has given the Vikings much production as the top backup RB options. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Saints RB Audric Estime was signed to the practice squad last week, but it remains to be seen if he's ready to face his former team. Assuming he isn't, Vikings fans can expect to see a lot of Jones against the Saints' run defense, which allows 147.8 rushing yards per game (30th) and 5.1 yards per carry (30th), at least until Claiborne and Dallas prove to be more than warm bodies.

3. Will Jauan Jennings finally wake up?

Remember when Jauan Jennings was signed back in May? The Vikings were optimistic that the former 49ers playmaker could slot in as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, potentially giving the Purple and Gold one of the best wideout trios in the NFC, if not the entire league, on paper.

Fast-forward to now, and it's fair to wonder if the Vikings are dealing with some buyer's remorse.

If you haven't noticed Jennings on the field through the first quarter of the season, you likely aren't the only one. The Cowan, TN native looks rather pedestrian with only two catches for nine receiving yards on four targets.

The Vikings' quarterback room has a putrid 16.7 passer rating when targeting him, worse than if the ball were thrown into the ground every play (39.6). His 31.0 run-block grade is another example of his shortcomings, making it hard to feel optimistic about his outlook.

Between his poor offensive production and lackluster blocking, Jauan Jennings is giving many reasons to believe that a turnaround is coming. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jefferson still recovering from an ankle injury and Addison missing Wednesday's practice with a hamstring issue (h/t Vikings), Minnesota might need Jennings to finally wake up this weekend.

The veteran receiver tallied five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in his last visit to New Orleans in Week 2 of the 2026 season, offering hope that he can replicate that performance on Sunday afternoon.

Otherwise, the Vikings will need to rethink whether and how Jennings fits into their offensive plans going forward.

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