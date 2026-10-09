3 Bold Predictions as Vikings Battle Saints for a 5-0 Start (Kyler Murray Remains Clean in the Big Easy)

The Vikings head south to New Orleans this weekend to take on the 1-3 Saints, who are coming off a 45-24 home loss to their division rival Falcons.

The Saints are a feistier team than their record may suggest, and the Vikings have not always had the best of times in the Big Easy. Still, the opportunity to enter the bye week 5-0 means Sunday afternoon's contest is too important to downplay.

As the action nears, here are my three bold predictions as the Vikings fight to remain undefeated against the Saints in Week 5.

1. Kyler Murray avoids turnovers

Admit it. Every Vikings fan has imagined themselves lining up at quarterback in the Superdome on Jan. 24, 2010, with a chance to get the team in range for a game-winning field goal to advance to the Super Bowl.

The reality of Brett Favre’s interception across his body (h/t: NFL) in that exact scenario has left a traumatic scar on generations of Vikings fans, including Kyler Murray, who wasted no time ingratiating himself with the fanbase when he signed in March, saying he cried “real tears” after Favre’s brutal NFC Championship interception.

Murray now has the chance to suit up for the team he grew up rooting for, in that same stadium. I predict he'll make sure history doesn't repeat itself. With the offense’s new focus on smart, safe football, I see Murray avoiding unnecessary risks.

Mark me down for a zero-turnover game from QB1 on Sunday.

2. Brian Flores’s defense gets at least four sacks

After a relatively quiet two-sack performance (h/t: NFL) by the Vikings defense in Week 4, Sunday seems like a great chance to go all out before the bye week. The Vikings’ defense leads the NFL with 16 sacks so far this season, while the Saints offense is tied for third in total sacks allowed at 12.

Dallas Turner stays hot 🔥



MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mL27DhWl9A — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

The Vikings have been attacking opposing QBs at an astounding rate, and Saints QB Tyler Shough may be the perfect target. Although he’s 27, he has yet to play a full season’s worth of games in the NFL.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be looking to play mind games with Shough and Saints head coach Kellen Moore. Shough is currently third in the league in passing yards with 1,203 through four games, for an average of just over 300 yards per game. Taking him down will be essential to slowing down the Saints' passing attack.

3. LSU boys find the end zone

This may be my boldest take of the week, as neither Justin Jefferson nor the newly signed Odell Beckham Jr. is guaranteed to play this weekend. Jefferson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices after missing last week with an ankle injury. While his status is uncertain, he made it clear he intends to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks (h/t: ESPN’s Kevin Seifert).

Beckham is currently on the team’s practice squad, but head coach Kevin O’Connell emphasized Wednesday that he has no concerns about his ability to be ready for an elevation on Sunday, referencing his signing and immediate use with the Rams in 2021.

Kevin O’Connell says he’s confident Odell Beckham can be ready to impact the game Sunday if he is elevated. pic.twitter.com/gaGMvvc5UF — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 7, 2026

I'm confident one or both of the former LSU Tigers will take the field for their return home, and O’Connell will find a way to get at least one of them into the end zone. So far, Jefferson’s only pro game in New Orleans came on Christmas in 2020, when fans were not even allowed to attend.

Sunday marks his first chance to play in front of his home crowd in his career, and I feel like he’s about to put on a show.

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