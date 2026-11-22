Sunday Night Football's matchup between the 7-2 Vikings and 8-1 49ers feels like the most important game on the Week 11 schedule. Not only are two of the top teams in the NFC going head-to-head, but it will also be a great measuring stick for the Purple and Gold to test their stellar defense and new offense.

The prime-time contest is being held on neutral ground in Mexico City, but is considered a home game for San Francisco. The game will feel different since it is being played at 7,352 feet above sea level, higher than the highest stadium in the United States, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO, with an elevation of 5,280 feet. That is a huge difference from U.S. Bank Stadium, which is approximately 840 feet above sea level.

This game will feel different for the Vikings in a lot of ways, but the team still needs to be prepared. That means having the best possible players available is essential, and choosing the right players to be inactive is essential.

Here are five players who are likely to inactive for the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

1. Jordan Addison, WR

Jordan Addison didn't practice all week and has been ruled out with his thumb injury. Minnesota is hoping they don't have to place him on short-term injured reserve, but this is the second week in a row that Minnesota will not have his services.

Jauan Jennings will likely fill in for Addison, and it will be interesting to see if he can develop a connection with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. After a quiet start to the season, it would be nice to see Jennings become a factor for Minnesota.

2. Kyler Murray, QB

Another player ruled out for Minnesota is quarterback Kyler Murray. Although he started the season as the Vikings' starter, he lost that job to Cousins and will be a backup when he is healthy enough to return to the team.

Minnesota should not be in a rush to get him back from injury since the team doesn't have a role for him at the moment. In fact, even if he fully recovers from his hamstring injury, head coach Kevin O'Connell will need to decide whether he or Wentz should be Cousins's backup.

3. Elijah Williams, DL

Although he played in the Vikings' last two games, defensive lineman Elijah Williams has been a regular on Minnesota's inactive list. He saw playing time recently because of the ankle injury to Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, but he is expected to play Sunday night.

Williams has played well in the last two games, so making him inactive will be a tough decision. If there wasn't so much depth and youth on the defensive line, he would definitely be suited up to play this weekend.

4. Caleb Tiernan, OL

Tiernan has suited up for four games for the Vikings this year but has mostly been inactive. That's not surprising since he's played a total of 32 snaps this season: 14 on offense and 18 on special teams.

Since Minnesota's starting offensive tackles are good to go on Sunday and swing tackle Ryan Van Demark is also expected to play, there isn't much need for Tiernan to suit up unless the team needs him on special teams.

5. Max Brosmer, QB

As has become the norm in Minnesota, Max Brosmer will be the Vikings' emergency quarterback. He will suit up, but he will only enter the game as the QB3 if Cousins and Wentz are unable to play against San Francisco.

Although he is suited up and can enter the game, he still counts as inactive because he can only enter the game in an emergency situation. Expect to see the 25-year-old quarterback on the sidelines and hope that he isn't needed on Sunday night.

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