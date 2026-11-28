In a season where not everything has gone right, the Vikings have another problem on their hands.

Starting right guard Will Fries is having a disappointing year, allowing 22 total pressures and four sacks while playing 618 offensive snaps over 10 games. His 58.9 run-block grade is the second-worst mark of his six-year career, while his mark of 49.6 as a pass protector is the third-worst.

Did I mention that Fries is only two years into a five-year, $87.72 million contract?

As Fries has struggled, backup guard Joe Huber stepped into a starting role for the Vikings when left guard Donovan Jackson tore his meniscus in Week 4 against the Dolphins. He has played well in his new role. Playing 438 offensive snaps in ten games and starting six, Huber has allowed eight pressures and zero sacks this season. His overall (63.2), run-block (61.7) and pass protection (63.9) grades are also much better than Fries's marks.

Meanwhile, Huber is in his second season in the league on a three-year, $2.975 million contract.

Unless Fries can step it up, his outlook could be in jeopardy. With Huber thriving and Jackson eventually returning, there is a solid chance he could lose his starting job to Huber for the 2027 NFL season.

Will Fries could be running out of time in Minnesota

Huber's emergence could lead to the Vikings cutting ties with Fries.

There is an out in Fries's contract after this season, and the Vikings can designate him for a post-June 1 release to create $17.5 million in savings with a measly $4 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. The Vikings would be dealing with those same figures each season through 2029.

Starting Huber at right guard next season and Jackson at left guard makes a lot of sense for Minnesota. The Vikings' undrafted free agent last year was a standout in training camp. He even got a look from the coaches in the competition for the starting center job that eventually went to Blake Brandel.

At this point, it would be surprising to see Fries stay in Minnesota after this season. Having a player ready to fill the role and creating a large amount of salary cap space make the decision to move on from the veteran lineman seem inevitable.

Fries was added to the Vikings' roster before the 2025 season. He was one of the big free-agent signings of former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was relieved of his duties at the conclusion of last season.

Current Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley could see some value in retaining Fries, but it is doubtful they'd keep him at his current cap hit to act as a backup in Minnesota. It would be highly unlikely, but weirder things have happened in the NFL.

That said, Fries better step up if he doesn't want the Vikings to even consider a split next year.

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