Breaking Down Vikings' Injury Report for Week 8 After Win Over the Colts (Who's Hurt and Who Could Return)

Minnesota moved to 6-0 after getting past the listless Colts, and also came out of the game relatively healthy as an added bonus. A few Vikings did leave the game with injury, though, so there are a few names to watch this week ahead of a date with the Detroit Lions.

With various injuries on offense, defense and even one on special teams, here's who should be fine, and who might miss some time for Minnesota.

Vikings who could return in Week 8

Myles Price, WR

Price took a big hit on a punt return and was evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared to return to the game, but head coach Kevin O'Connell did say that Price was dealing with a stinger after the win. It didn't seem to affect the star returner, and there shouldn't be much concern heading into Week 8. Still, Price is one of those players that is darn-near irreplaceable for the Vikings if he did have to miss time.

Jordan Addison, WR

Like Price, Addison was evaluated for a concussion before being cleared to play shortly after. Still, he wasn't able to do much in the contest, notching just two catches for 20 yards. Addison had already missed the Week 5 contest with a hamstring issue, but it appears he should have a clean bill of health to try and right the ship heading into the Lions matchup.

Vikings who may miss some time

Aaron Jones Sr., RB

Jones has been battling a knee injury all season, and once again aggravated it late in the game against the Colts. O'Connell called the injury day-to-day after the game, but it wouldn't be too surprising if Jones needs a week off to let things heal. The Vikings have ridden Jones hard this season with Jordan Mason's own injury issues, and the toll on his body is adding up quickly.

If Jones can't shake this nagging knee issue, the Vikings could look to make a move for another runner at the trade deadline. Still, Jones has given his all this season, and it's hard to see him voluntarily coming off the field.

Caleb Banks, DT

The Vikings' first-round pick exited the game with an apparent lower-body injury. And while his name didn't come up postgame as a possible serious injury, Banks' two previous foot injuries that forced him out of football for almost a year are certainly at the forefront of fans' minds. Banks didn't return after limping off the field, and his status will be something to monitor throughout the week.

Obviously injury concerns have been a big talking point with Banks, and if he does have to miss time, fellow rookie Domonique Orange could get some more run.

Vikings out for the season

Luckily, the Vikings didn't appear to lose anyone to a long-term injury on Sunday. The key Vikings out for the season remained the same with Donovan Jackson, Josh Oliver, Jamal Adams and Tyler Batty all already lost for the year.

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