3 Studs & 2 Duds From Vikings' Week 7 Win Against the Colts

The Vikings gave fans a scare in Week 7. Coming into the game against the Colts with a 5-0 record, the Purple and Gold trailed until the fourth quarter, when the team was able to outscore their opponents 10-0.

The 16-10 victory over the Colts keeps the Vikings undefeated, but it took a team effort with several key players stepping up when others struggled to have a positive impact on the outcome of Sunday's game.

The defense once again did its job. Although it allowed a rushing touchdown to superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit continues its streak of not allowing a touchdown in the fourth quarter and finishing games strong.

With that in mind, let's look at the latest studs and duds for the Vikings as their perfect season continues.

Stud: Jalen Redmond

It was a lot of fun watching defensive lineman Jalen Redmond work against the Colts' offensive line. He had a huge day for Minnesota, finishing with five tackles and a half-sack while registering a hit on Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones.

Redmond will be a priority restricted free agent after this season. The 27-year-old defender is making an extremely strong case this season to earn a huge payday to re-sign with the Purple and Gold while allowing the rookie defensive linemen time to develop.

Dud: Caleb Banks

Speaking of rookie defensive linemen, it is great that the Vikings are being patient with Caleb Banks, but now that Minnesota is seven weeks into the season, it is time to see more from the No. 18 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Banks—who also limped off the field at one point (h/t ESPN's Kevin Seifert)—finished the game against the Colts with one tackle. It is time to start expecting more from a first-round pick to start feeling good about his future instead of wondering when he will finally make an impact on a game.

Rookie DL Caleb Banks has been limping and is now coming off the field for medical attention. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 25, 2026

Stud: Jordan Mason

Welcome back to the Vikings, Jordan Mason. His presence on Sunday was huge, since Aaron Jones has been a workhorse while dealing with a sprained ACL and left the game against the Colts after aggravating his knee.

Mason was the only running back besides Jones to take a snap against Indianapolis. He carried the ball 17 times for 68 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. With him back in the lineup, Jones should have time to heal and rest.

Dud: Blake Brandel

The Vikings' starting center has been good this season despite a shaky training camp, but he struggled to protect starting quarterback Kyler Murray and create space in the run game against the Colts.

A 34-yard pass from Murray to Jordan Addison was erased in the fourth quarter due to a holding call. That penalty could have been disastrous for the Vikings if they hadn't turned it into a 52-yard Will Reichard field goal.

Stud: Blake Cashman

The MVP of this game was linebacker Blake Cashman. He did it all for the Vikings against Indianapolis. leading the team with 12 tackles while defending four passes and hitting the opposing quarterback three times, registering two sacks.

Cashman was everywhere on the field on Sunday. In fact, the Vikings shared on X that he is the first player in over 20 years to have four pass defenses and two sacks in a game. The last time that happened was Alex Brown of the Bears in 2005.

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