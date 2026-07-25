Every Rookie to Watch During Vikings Training Camp: Caleb Banks Headlines 2026 Group

The Vikings are embracing a new strategy under general manager Nolan Teasley that will help them build a core of young talent. In order for the strategy to work, they need to get more out of their draft classes, and it begins when the 2026 rookies report to their first training camp in Eagan on Sunday.

Teasley was not involved in the Vikings’ draft class, as he joined the team at the beginning of June. But it would still be nice if some members got off to a quick start. With that in mind, there are several rookies that should be watched as camp begins, and they could pave the way to an immediate role as Minnesota prepares for the upcoming season.

DT Caleb Banks

Putting the Vikings’ first-round pick on this list feels like a free square, but Caleb Banks will immediately stand out due to his size.

At 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, Banks is a monster that also has the agility to be a difference-maker in the trenches. After getting minimal output from Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave last season, Banks could be the disruptive force the Vikings were hoping for, but his health will be the biggest storyline as he enters training camp.

Banks initially suffered a foot injury that ended his 2024 season at Florida. While he underwent surgery the following offseason, he re-injured it during training camp and required another procedure last September. Just when it looked like he was out of the woods, Banks fractured the fourth metatarsal in his left foot the night before athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While Banks was held out for the offseason program, he should be on the field for training camp. But it will be interesting not only how much he’ll be on the field, but how the Vikings limit him to make sure he’s healthy for the regular season. After missing precious time to learn defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s system, Banks will be at a disadvantage. But how quickly he overcomes it will be a key story in training camp.

LB Jake Golday

While Banks has been shrouded in mystery, Jake Golday has been his own Rubik’s Cube for a different reason. The Vikings loved Golday’s versatility coming out of Cincinnati, and he showed the ability to play a traditional linebacker role as well as an edge rusher.

Being able to play multiple positions should help Golday get on the field early, as it helped him stand out during the offseason program. The biggest question is where he will play. While many expect Golday to be the long-term replacement for Andrew Van Ginkel, expecting him to immediately take on that role would be a large task for a rookie and would require an injury to the veteran for that to happen.

Golday could also fill in at linebacker, but the Vikings’ spots are filled with Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson currently in starting roles.

Perhaps the best approach for Golday’s rookie season will be “as duties apply.” He can help out on special teams in the meantime while spelling at the linebacker and edge positions, but training camp could be fans’ first glimpse at what the Vikings’ plan will be.

RB Demond Claiborne

The fantasy football community will be curious to see how Demond Claiborne will do, but the truth is that Vikings fans should have the same interest. A sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest, Claiborne posted a 4.38-second time in the 40-yard dash. His speed stood out during the offseason program, with Aaron Jones comparing his burst to Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs.

Demond Claiborne's speed made him a standout player before Vikings training camp even began. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That praise has Vikings fans excited, but Claiborne doesn’t come without some flaws. According to Pro Football Focus, Claiborne had issues in pass protection last season, allowing four pressures with a 29.9 grade on 42 pass-blocking snaps. Claiborne also had issues hanging onto the ball, with five fumbles after not having a single fumble in his first three collegiate seasons.

If Claiborne can correct these issues, there’s a good chance he can have an immediate impact. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler referred to Claiborne as a “diet De’Von Achane,” which is notable, as new assistant head coach Frank Smith was the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins and was known for his creativity in the running game and could unleash Claiborne’s full potential.

But if he can’t correct his flaws, Claiborne could be nothing more than the next Ty Chandler.

DT Domonique Orange

Banks will draw headlines as a first-round pick, but Domonique Orange could be just as important to the Vikings’ chances this season. Nicknamed “Big Citrus,” Orange was a monster during his time at Iowa State, making 66 total tackles with seven tackles for loss over his three seasons. While he had just one sack in those four seasons, his biggest impact could be against the run.

The Vikings ranked seventh against the run last season with four yards per carry. They also ranked 21st with 124.1 rushing yards per game allowed, as opposing teams consistently ran the ball against them.

Part of that responsibility lies in the offense, as the Vikings are a team built to get out to a lead and force their opponent to throw the ball to close the gap. It's also on the interior to stop their opponent when they choose to run, which is why Orange’s 6-foot-2, 322-pound frame will stand out.

Orange is not a three-down player, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll become one. He can play an important role from Day 1 if he helps improve the Vikings’ run defense.

S Jakobe Thomas

Vikings fans may be hoping that Harrison Smith emerges from the Smoky Mountains for one last ride. But the odds are great that won’t happen during training camp. Instead, the Vikings will have to rely on their youth, including third-round rookie Jakobe Thomas.

The Vikings will turn to rookie S Jakobe Thomas to play a key role in their safety. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas is an instinctual player and can be used in a variety of ways. While Flores’s scheme is complex, its aggressiveness could play in Thomas’s favor, as he was a key component of Corey Hetherman’s “Havoc” defense at the University of Miami.

Even if Smith doesn’t come back, Thomas will have to fight for his playing time. Jay Ward came on toward the end of last season, and Theo Jackson has experience, even though his play was underwhelming at times. If Ward or Jackson can’t grab the starting job, that should open the door for Thomas, whose versatility and intelligence could help him get on the field early.