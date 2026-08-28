Analyzing Which Vikings Rookie Draft Picks Are Most At Risk of Being Roster Cuts This Weekend

For the most part, the Vikings' 2026 NFL Draft class looks like a group of players poised to make the 53-man roster for the 2026 season. This group of young players has the potential to become future contributors and will be fun to watch as they gain experience and develop their game with the purple and gold.

However, not every player drafted by the Vikings has an equal chance to make the team. Some players have been disappointing, while others have exploded onto the scene during training camp and in preseason games.

Minnesota has until Sunday to trim its roster to 53 players. The Vikings still have one more preseason game to convince the coaching staff that they need to be on the roster, but time is running out to change their minds.

Vikings will likely cut...

Gavin Gerhardt, center

There isn't a more concerning spot on the Vikings roster than at center. Considering starter Blake Brandel has struggled in practice to deliver the ball to the quarterback out of the shotgun, the door was wide open for another player to step up and secure a role with the team.

Instead, seventh-round draft pick Gavin Gerhardt has made no real impression at all. His inability to look capable could lead Minnesota to seek to add a center through a trade or free agency. And that doesn't bode well for Gerhardt's chances of being on the 53.

Vikings rookies who should/could be on the 53

Caleb Tiernan, offensive tackle

The Vikings used a third-round pick to select Northwestern offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan, but he has struggled to stand out heading into this weekend's roster cuts. Despite that, he is a versatile player who has shown the potential to be a capable blocker as a pro and should make the cut.

Jakobe Thomas, safety

A fourth-round pick out of Miami, Jakobe Thomas has struggled to be on the field due to back issues that sidelined him. He should have an opportunity to make a good impression against the Broncos on Friday.

If he can do that, Thomas's odds of making the 53-man roster will skyrocket.

Chuck Demmings, cornerback

Based on his play leading up to this season, an argument could be made for fifth-round pick Charles "Chuck" Demmings to be a starter in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit. His performance hasn't been great this preseason, though, allowing two catches on four targets for 38 yards, leading to a 58.7 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus.

Chuck Demmings's preseason performance hasn't been perfect, but it'd be foolish for the Vikings to turn the page on him so soon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, it would be ridiculous to cut him right now, as there is no chance that another team won't sign him to their 53-man roster for this season.

Demond Claiborne, running back

Demond Claiborne was the darling of the offense during training camp, but hasn't flashed during the team's first two preseason games. Still, there is a good chance Minnesota may keep the young running back since he can contribute to special teams and hopefully continue to grow on offense.

Solidified on the Vikings' 53-man roster

Caleb Banks, defensive line

First-round pick Caleb Banks isn't going anywhere. He might not be in line for a starting job after disappointing performances in the first two preseason games, but the Vikings will find a way to get him involved until he is up to speed and ready for a bigger role.

Jake Golday, linebacker

Jake Golday can play in the middle and on the edge. He looked solid in both those roles during the preseason and should be a part of multiple looks for Minnesota's defense this season.

Vikings rookie LB Jake Golday isn't going anywhere. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings chose him in the second round for a reason and have a plan for using the versatile defender.

Domonique Orange, defensive line

Like Caleb Banks, Domonique Orange hasn't had the big impact many hoped he would during the preseason. However, as a third-round pick, he could be a great player in the trenches with more time to develop and tweak his game to the NFL level.

Max Bredeson, Fullback

Max Bredeson isn't going anywhere. Not only is there no real competition at fullback on Minnesota's roster, but the Vikings have been gushing about his work ethic and blocking skills since the start of training camp. He is a Week 1 starter, and it would take something catastrophic to change that.

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