Ex-Vikings Lineman Calls Minnesota the 'Polar Opposite' of Jaguars Experience

Cam Robinson's stint in Minnesota was short. Ten weeks to be exact. But it's still a memorable stop along his career.

In an interview with former Saints and Dolphins Pro Bowl offensive lineman Terron Armstead, Robinson talked fondly about his 10-week whirlwind in Minnesota during the Vikings' 14-3 season in 2024. In particular, Robinson highlighted Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's ability to simplify things for the veteran tackle, so he could pick up the offense quickly and enter the lineup. He was also impressed with how the Vikings treated players.

"As soon as I landed that night, it was straight into the meetings with Coach (Chris Kuper)," Robinson told Armstead. "Like, boom, we're getting into everything. He got the call sheet for that week. One thing they did do, and this is why I think Kevin O'Connell is one of the probably best minds in the NFL, they kept that s*** real simple for me, for the most part. Tight zone, wide zone, everything was either two jet, three jet. For people that know offensive line play, that's basic. That's as basic as it gets. ... They kept it real, real simple for me. That was a big part of the reason why I was able to go out there and play all of them plays like that."

Following a Week 8 loss in Los Angeles, the Vikings lost star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending knee injury. In need of a veteran tackle to fill in, Minnesota's front office traded away a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for Robinson.

Robinson was acquired just five days before the Vikings hosted the Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Despite such little time to ingest the Vikings' playbook, Robinson went out that Sunday night and played in all 73 offensive snaps of the team's 21-13 win over the Colts. Robinson didn't give up a sack in his Vikings debut, while surrendering four total pressures.

The win against Indianapolis was the first of nine straight for Minnesota upon Robinson's arrival. The veteran tackle played every single game for Minnesota the rest of the season, taking part in 91% of offensive snaps. According to PFF, he gave up 4 sacks and 49 total pressures in in 446 pass block snaps in the last 11 games of the season. However, 12 of those pressures came in the season-ending wild-card loss to the Rams.

Despite Minnesota moving on from him following the season, Robinson still holds his time in high regard, largely due to the way the Vikings treated him.

"When I got there, it ended up being, like, kind of refreshing," said Robinson. "It was polar opposite from (Jacksonville). ... Once I get past the (cold weather) part and get to the football part — even the whole operation from top to bottom, however many weeks I was there, from top to bottom, from front office down to everything. How they handle child care on Sundays, everything. That was probably the best-ran organization I've been in to this day, Minnesota. So, they did everything well. They welcomed me well."

That's a good example of why the Vikings always rank among the best franchises in the league in the NFL Players' Association's annual player report cards.

Robinson played for Houston and Cleveland in 2025, and the 30-year-old has yet to sign with a team entering the 2206 eason.