How to Attend Vikings Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

The Vikings will head to Eagan in just a few days to begin their 2026 training camp schedule. Even though the first practices won't be until August, the midsummer action kicks off when rookies head to the team facilities on Sunday, followed by their veteran counterparts on Tuesday. It won't be long before head coach Kevin O'Connell has a good idea about who will be on this season's 53-man roster.

It will be exciting to hear from Vikings reporters as to how the team's returning veterans and new arrivals are faring in training camp. At the same time, nothing compares to watching the practices in person, getting a glimpse of how the team is shaping up before the real action begins in September.

Fortunately, the Vikings' training camp is easily accessible to fans who want to attend in person. Here's everything they need to know, from how to purchase tickets to parking.

Can fans attend Vikings training camp?

Vikings fans will be able to attend 13 training camp practices this summer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Vikings are allowing fans to attend this year's training camp practices. Minnesota has 13 practice sessions scheduled throughout August, with each session being open to the public. Attendance for most days will be capped at 4,000 people; however, the lone night event (Saturday, Aug. 9) will increase the capacity to 6,000.

That said, Vikings fans will need tickets to get into each event. Prices vary depending on the situation, as seen in the table below:

Practice type Adult ticket price Children ticket price Children under 36" ticket price Season ticket holder price Regular $10 $5 Free Free Joint $10 $5 Free Free Night $15 $10 Free $15

Every single practice will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the lone exception being the nighttime session (7 p.m. ET). Each daytime practice should be over by 5 p.m. ET. However, the night event is listed with an 11 p.m. ET finish time on the team's official site.

Where can fans park at training camp?

The Vikings will allow training camp attendees to park in the East Parking Lots of TCO Stadium. Day passes can be purchased for $10 and include re-entry; however, any last-minute purchases will be bumped up to $20. ADA parking will also be available, with those interested being encouraged to contact the team for more information.

There will also be ride share drop-offs available, for those who don't want to drive there.

Fan activities and concessions at training camp

As fun as it is to watch drills, some Vikings fans—especially the younger ones—will crave even more off-field entertainment. Fortunately, Minnesota is pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone has as much fun as possible while staying fueled.

Vikings fans will have many opportunities to get autographs from their favorite players and team legends during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stadium will be transformed into the TCO Family Fun Zone throughout camp, hosting activities such as "football tosses, field goal kicks, a 40-yard dash, flag football, inflatable games and more," as well as some animals to interact with.

There will be autograph opportunities in the U.S. Bank Player Autograph Zone, with 10 sessions scheduled by position so far. Minnesota legends, cheerleaders and mascot Viktor the Viking will attend autograph sessions during each practice.

Vikings fans can also win an autographed item if they complete a 30-yard pass as part of "Chuck for Charity." All entries require a $5 donation, with proceeds going toward the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. Other events include youth flag football clinics as well as dance and cheer clinics.

As for food and beverages, the Hy-Vee Tailgate Zone, Miller Lite Bar, Leinie's Lodge and Jonny Pops Cool Zone will all be open. Fans can also bring sealed water bottles from home, along with empty ones no bigger than 32 oz.

List of Vikings practice dates open to the public

With 13 practices between the start of August and the final session, there's a lot for Vikings fans to keep tabs on. Here's a list of each practice that fans can attend, as well as any other important information related to those days:

Saturday, Aug. 1 (2:30 p.m. CT): Back Together Weekend: Saturday Edition, Legends Weekend, and Youth football and youth dance & cheer clinics)

Back Together Weekend: Saturday Edition, Legends Weekend, and Youth football and youth dance & cheer clinics) Monday, Aug. 3 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, Aug. 4 (2:30 p.m. CT): Girls flag football youth clinic

Girls flag football youth clinic Wednesday, Aug. 5 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Friday, Aug. 7 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Saturday, Aug. 8 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Sunday, Aug. 9 (7 p.m. CT): Night practice in TCO Stadium

Night practice in TCO Stadium Tuesday, Aug. 11 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (2:30 p.m. CT): Youth football and youth dance & cheer clinics

Youth football and youth dance & cheer clinics Thursday, Aug. 13 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Monday, Aug. 17 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, Aug. 19 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Aug. 20 (2:30 p.m. CT)

Weather can impact practice times, potentially canceling sessions altogether if things are severe enough. Make sure to stay up to date with the Vikings for any potential updates that could impact fans' journeys to Eagan next month.