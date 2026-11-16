Expanding Myles Price’s Role Will Be in Vikings' Best Interest Moving Forward

Week 10 sent the Vikings to Green Bay to face off against the Packers in an important NFC North showdown. It was also an opportunity for the Purple and Gold to rebound after a humbling defeat to the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Several factors weren't working in Minnesota's favor. The Vikings' starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, arrived through a trade earlier in the week and had less than a week to prepare for the game. Not only that, but two wide receivers—Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings—missed the game due to injury.

With Addison and Jennings sidelined, second-year WR Myles Price stepped up to help the Vikings achieve a 30-10 victory over their rival. Price caught all four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown while adding one rushing attempt for 12 yards, giving him 61 of Minnesota's 312 offensive yards.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

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Considering how the Vikings' WR depth behind Justin Jefferson has left much to be desired this season, it's in head coach Kevin O'Connell & Co.'s best interest to keep feeding Price the ball moving forward.

Vikings' offense could use more Myles Price after an impressive Week 10 breakout

Heading into Sunday's game against the Packers, Price had been mostly used on special teams as a return specialist. He had only played 90 offensive snaps in the team's first eight games, and 29 of those came against the Bills last week, finishing with a six-yard catch on four targets.

Price played a season-high 33 offensive snaps on Sunday (four more than in Week 9) and got five touches on those opportunities. It was obvious that Jefferson would lead the wide receivers in snaps, but it was surprising that Tai Felton saw more offensive reps than Price.

Felton played all but 10 offensive snaps for Minnesota, participating in 59 plays. He was targeted more than Price, catching three of five passes for 33 yards. Considering Addison and Jennings were out, it was nice to see Felton step up, even if he was outplayed by Price.

Budding chemistry?

O'Connell may need to re-evaluate his wide receiver room if Cousins develops a rapport with Price. Having him as the fifth wide receiver on the depth chart seems unreasonable if he can be more productive than the players above him. For reference, Addison has finished with 27 or fewer yards in five of his seven appearances, while Jennings has 54 receiving yards on the season.

That doesn't mean Price shouldn't continue as the team's return specialist, but it does mean that he could be ready to do more for Minnesota. The Vikings are used to rostering specialists who can contribute offensively, such as Cordarrelle Patterson and Percy Harvin.

Price may not have the pedigree of Harvin or Patterson, but he seems to rise to the occasion when given opportunities. Against the Packers, he played less than half of the team's offensive snaps, finished second in receiving yards, and found the end zone.

If given more chances, what else could the 24-year-old accomplish with the Vikings? We'll find out on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 against the 49ers, who allowed 343 receiving yards and five TDs on 30 catches in their 46-40 win against the Cowboys over the weekend.

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