SI:AM | Kirk Cousins Gave the Vikings Just What They Needed

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m still thinking about Texas’s last-second win over LSU on that swing pass by Arch Manning .

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In today’s SI:AM:

👏 Kirk’s triumphant return

🐅 Bengals cruise over division rival

🏀 WNBA draft lottery results

What’s old is new again for the Vikes

How often can you look at a team starting its third quarterback in nine games and say, “That’s a serious Super Bowl contender”?

Kirk Cousins made his first start in a Vikings uniform in three years yesterday, and while he didn’t play like an MVP candidate, he was a steady presence under center for a Minnesota offense that had been adrift just a week ago.

Cousins completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 207 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception as the Vikings beat the Packers 30–10. It was a perfectly adequate quarterback performance, made more impressive considering that he didn’t arrive in Minnesota until Tuesday night. He’s the first quarterback to start for two different teams in consecutive weeks since at least 1950, according to NFL Research.

Cousins’s individual stats won’t blow you away, but there’s no denying that he was a boost to the Vikings’ offense. Minnesota had 312 total yards, its most since Week 5, and its 30 points were the team’s most since Week 1. That wouldn’t have happened if not for Cousins’s steady leadership and smart game management.

Perhaps the best example of what Cousins brought to the table came early in the fourth quarter on a third-and-12 from the Minnesota 44-yard line with the Vikings clinging to a 20–10 lead. Cousins identified that the Packers were bringing a blitz, so he checked out of the original play call at the line of scrimmage and audibled to a bubble screen to Justin Jefferson. Jefferson picked up 16 yards for a first down. Five plays later, Cousins found tight end Gavin Bartholomew for a 20-yard touchdown that made it a three-possession game.

Cousins has always been a confounding quarterback. Even when he was at his best in his Pro Bowl years in Minnesota, he’d have an occasional stinker of a game. He took lots of sacks and threw too many picks. But he’s undeniably an improvement over Carson Wentz , and coach Kevin O’Connell might decide he prefers Cousins over Kyler Murray whenever Murray is cleared to return from his hamstring injury.

But the Vikings don’t need Cousins to be a top-10 quarterback in the NFL—not when their defense is as impenetrable as it is. They just need a quarterback who can keep the offense on the field long enough to maybe score, or at the very least burn some clock. The drive that ended with Bartholomew’s touchdown catch was 11 plays long and took nearly seven minutes. The Packers’ J. Michael Sturdivant fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball right back to the Vikings. Minnesota then took nine plays and four and a half minutes before kicking a field goal, leaving the Packers hardly any time to mount a comeback.

With Cousins under center, the Vikings controlled the ball much better than they had all season. In addition to the long drive that ended with the Bartholomew touchdown, Cousins also led an 11-play, 55-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was the first time since 2023 that the Vikings had two 11-play touchdown drives in the same game.

And there’s the feel-good angle. Cousins’s first run in Minnesota ended unceremoniously when he tore his Achilles tendon in Green Bay in 2023. The Vikings let him hit free agency and drafted J.J. McCarthy. Cousins went to Atlanta, where he eventually lost the starting job to Michael Penix Jr., and later to Las Vegas. His chance to be the main man for a winning team again began in the same place where his career started to go downhill.

“It was emotional coming to the stadium,” a choked-up Cousins told ESPN after the game . “Three years ago, tearing my Achilles here. It’s been a tough three years. I was just grateful for the opportunity to play here today, and grateful for my teammates and what they did to make this outcome possible.”

The best of Sports Illustrated

Joe Burrow was on fire as the Bengals throttled the Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top five…

Drew Lock used his legs to buy some time on a couple of nice touchdown throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

… things I saw yesterday:

5. Haley Hopkins’s game-winning set-piece goal for the KC Current in the NWSL semifinals.

4. Two outstanding improvisational touchdown passes by Drew Lock .

3. Brock Purdy’s scramble to find Christian McCaffrey for a long touchdown pass .

2. A wacky catch by the Packers’ Savion Williams on a deflected pass.

1. Titans kicker Joey Slye’s big hit to force a fumble . He’s the first kicker credited with a forced fumble since 2017.

📺 What we’re watching today …

NFL

Chargers at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Still searching for their first victory of the season, the Chargers head east to face a Ravens team trying to stay afloat with QB Lamar Jackson out for the next 6 to 10 weeks.

NBA

Magic at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET, Peacock

NHL

Canadiens at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT