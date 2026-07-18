3 Realistic Trades Vikings Could Still Make in July

The Minnesota Vikings’ training camp roster is basically set in stone as the team prepares to report to TCO Performance Center this month. But the great teams in the NFL are always thinking about enhancing their roster, leaving some of the smallest moves to turn into big additions.

This year sees an increased chance of a last-minute trade thanks to the addition of new general manager Nolan Teasley. Cutting his teeth in John Schneider’s front office with the Seattle Seahawks, Teasley knows how to work between the margins and after missing out on the bulk of the offseason movement, there are three potential deals that could be made between now and the end of the month.

Atlanta Falcons EDGE Bralen Trice for a 2027 seventh-round pick

The Vikings are set with starting edge rushers with Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel. But there are plenty of questions further down the depth chart. While Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is making the transition to the outside, Bo Richter is more of a special teams player than a potential fill-in due to injury, leading to a potential acquisition before training camp.

This could make Trice a target for the Vikings. A third-round pick in the 2024 draft, Trice has yet to appear in an NFL game after suffering a torn ACL in his first preseason contest and aggravating the injury while trying to make a comeback last season. Since then, the Falcons have invested heavily in the position, selecting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the 2025 draft and could give Trice a change of scenery in the next few weeks.

Pearce could be lengthy suspension after a February domestic dispute, and that could convince the Falcons to give Trice another chance. But if he becomes available, it might be worth the risk.

Only 25 years old, Trice was a solid pass-rusher during his collegiate career at Washington, collecting 18 sacks in his three seasons with the Huskies. The Vikings also have the luxury of developing him as a depth player, which could make sense if the Vikings look to the trade market to enhance their depth on the edge.

New York Giants CB Deonte Banks for a a 2027 sixth- or seventh-round pick

In the same spirit as trading for Trice, the Vikings could buy low on Banks, who was selected by the New York Giants one pick (24th overall) after Minnesota took Jordan Addison in the 2023 draft. It wasn’t like the Vikings weren’t fans of Banks’s game either as The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected him to the Vikings during an early mock draft, citing his 26 receptions allowed in 13 games during his final season at Maryland.

Unfortunately, those numbers and Banks’s 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame haven’t led to success in the NFL. In his first three seasons with the Giants, Banks has allowed 128 catches for 1,667 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions and 15 pass breakups and his physical tendencies have led to 21 penalties (eight declined) on 197 career targets according to Pro Football Focus.

Those numbers and the arrival of new head coach John Harbaugh mean it wasn’t a shock when the Giants declined Banks’s fifth-year option last spring. But for a team like the Vikings, who invest in plenty of low-cost fliers at the cornerback position, they may be willing to bring him in and let Brian Flores work his magic in an attempt to revive his career.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton for a conditional 7th round pick

Staying at the cornerback position, the Vikings could use a bit of veteran insurance. Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers return to starting roles this season but the rest of the depth chart is shaky with little-known free-agent signing James Pierre currently manning a starting spot on the outside. The Vikings are high on Pierre’s potential, but Kristian Fulton could be an option.

After struggling in his first four years with the Tennessee Titans, Fulton appeared to have things figured out, allowing 43 catches for 491 yards with an interception and five pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers per PFF. While that performance also included six touchdowns and nine penalties (four declined) on 66 targets, it didn’t stop the Chiefs from investing in him with a two-year, $20 million contract the following spring.

That contract didn’t pay off last year as he played just 208 snaps due to injury. While the Chiefs lost Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams this offseason, they promptly replaced them by trading up for Mansoor Delane in April’s draft, promoting 2025 third-round pick Nohl Williams to the starting lineup and signing Kader Kohou to play the slot.

Fulton’s $13 million cap hit is a big concern and the Vikings could just wait to see if he’s released, seeing as the Chiefs would save $5 million with the move per Over The Cap. But if the Vikings don’t like what they have at corner, Fulton is an option that makes sense.