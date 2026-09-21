Grading Every Vikings Position Group in Week 2's 9-3 Win vs. Bears (Defense Shines in the Windy City)

The Vikings beat the Bears for the seventh straight time at Soldier Field on Sunday, powered by a strong defensive effort that stifled the NFL's top offense.

The Vikings mustered just nine points on offense, but held the dynamic Bears offense to just three points a week after Chicago erupted for 59. It was a gritty, grimy win, giving the Vikings the outright lead in the division heading into Week 3.

It wasn't all pretty, but wins all count the same in this league, so let's get into some grades.

Quarterback: C

Carson Wentz looked like a guy who hadn't gotten reps all summer in a rainy win at Chicago.

Another game of less than 150 yards passing wasn't necessarily what the Vikings wanted, but it's all they needed. The weather certainly played a factor, but Wentz didn't do nearly enough to make the quarterback decision in Week 3 difficult. The veteran did exactly what was required with Kyler Murray sidelined, protecting the ball and propelling the Vikings to a 2-0 start, but Wentz doesn't elevate the offense like Murray can.

That said, head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game that the Vikings expect Murray to clear concussion protocol early in the week, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Kevin O’Connell says that Kyler Murray remains on track to be cleared from concussion protocol early this week. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 20, 2026

Running Back: B

With the injury to Jordan Mason, Jones was forced to handle the bulk of the load, and the veteran put in a vintage performance. With 105 yards, Jones put up his first 100-yard game since November of 2024. Rookie Demond Claiborne got his first action of the year, hauling in a two-yard pass, but still appears to be behind newcomer DeeJay Dallas in the pecking order.

Still, the Vikings, and specifically Jones, proved they can weather the storm until Mason can return.

Wide Receiver: B

With just 19 total passing attempts, it's hard to grade the receivers too harshly, but it was a quiet day overall. Justin Jefferson again led the way with three catches for 55 yards, and Jordan Addison got his first two catches of the season.

Wentz took virtually zero reps with the starters all summer, so it's not especially surprising that the chemistry hasn't been there at the start of the season, but the return of Murray next week should unveil the true power of this receiving trio.

Tight End: B

T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver had quiet days, but reeled in a pair of clutch passes of 19 and 24 yards to extend drives. Like receiver, it's hard to fault the tight ends for a modest day with such low passing volume.

Offensive Line: C

The offensive line helped pave the way for 119 yards on the ground, but gave up three sacks once again. Center Blake Brandel sailed a shotgun snap over the head of the 6-foot-5 Wentz after a perfect outing last week, reigniting the early-camp concerns about his accuracy.

Overall, the O-line has been fine in 2026, but they'll need to cut down on the sacks if Murray and Wentz are going to stay healthy all season.

Defensive Line: B

We had a Caleb Banks sighting! After a forgettable debut, Banks followed it up with 33 snaps, notching six tackles, including one for loss. It was an encouraging sign for the Vikings' first-round pick, while Jalen Redmond and Domonique Orange provided steady play as always.

The defensive front was gashed a bit in the second half, giving up 134 yards on the ground for the day, but the future of the Vikings' defensive interior looks bright.

Linebacker: A

Dallas Turner is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. With the game-sealing sack (h/t NFL), he's notched three this season along with his blistering 19 total pressures. The Vikings have a budding star at edge, and Turner has arguably been their most important player so far this season.

DALLAS TURNER WALKOFF SACK FOR THE VIKINGS pic.twitter.com/8wGRHUIMKW — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

On another note, when Blake Cashman left the game due to injury, he was replaced by Ivan Pace, not rookie Jake Golday.

Secondary: B

After giving up 387 yards to Jordan Love in Week 1, the Vikings' secondary locked in against the Bears. Caleb Williams was held to just 138 yards and an interception before exiting in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. Minnesota finished the game with seven broken-up passes, along with Byron Murphy Jr.'s first interception of the year.

Special Teams: A

Will Reichard reminded everyone why he's the best kicker in the NFL, going 3-for-3 in brutal conditions. New punter Brett Thorson also showed he was the right choice for the job over veteran Johnny Hekker, booming a punt for 62 yards and averaging 50 yards per attempt on the day.

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