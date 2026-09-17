5 Vikings Predictions for Week 2's Showdown vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings needed a massive comeback in Week 1 to defeat the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it won't get easier for the Purple and Gold when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Last season, the Bears won the NFC North while the Vikings came in third and missed the playoffs. In Week 1, Chicago poured 59 points on the Carolina Panthers, which is something Minnesota cannot allow them to do at Soldier Field.

The Vikings are playing their second division game in as many weeks, and the outcome of this game will have a massive impact on how the NFC North standings look at the end of the season. The winner of this game will remain undefeated after two weeks, while the loser will look to bounce back in Week 3.

What are five predictions for the Vikings during their Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears?

Vikings prediction No. 1: Justin Jefferson will score a touchdown and lead Minnesota

In Week 1, Justin Jefferson scored two touchdowns and caught a pass for a two-point conversion. His scoring ways will continue on Sunday when he gets to Griddy in Illinois, and he will surpass his two-touchdown total from last season in just two weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Similar to what happened against the Packers, Jefferson will once again lead the Vikings in receptions and receiving yards. He will continue to show people that he is the best wide receiver in the league, no matter who is throwing him the ball.

Vikings prediction No. 2: Dallas Turner will continue looking like a monster

Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner might have only recorded one sack against Green Bay, but he had seven hits on the Packers' quarterback Jordan Love. In his first year as a full-time starter, the 23-year-old defender looks unstoppable in his pursuit of opposing passers.

Turner only sat out 12 defensive snaps in Week 1. That makes sense since he was getting the best of Green Bay's blockers on a regular basis. He will not only get a sack against Chicago, but he will also have four or more hits on Bears' QB Caleb Williams.

Vikings prediction No. 3: Carson Wentz makes mistakes

Unless Kyler Murray can clear concussion protocol to be the Vikings' starting quarterback, it will be Carson Wentz under center against the Bears. If you look at his stats against the Packers, you'd feel pretty good about that since he completed 63 percent of his passes, threw three touchdowns, and didn't turn the ball over.

Expect Wentz to throw an interception against Chicago. He will struggle to stay in the pocket when pressured and will be sacked at least twice on the day as well. He will get too comfortable throwing the ball Jefferson's way and force one that ends up being intercepted.

Vikings prediction No. 4: The Bears run all over the Vikings

Just because Minnesota held Green Bay to 66 rushing yards in Week 1, that doesn't mean they will have similar success against the Bears. Against Carolina, Chicago dominated the line of scrimmage with 291 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

This will be a gigantic test for the Vikings' defense on Sunday. Sadly, expect Minnesota to give up over 150 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns, with D'Andre Swift going over 100 yards and finding the end zone.

Vikings prediction No. 5: Minnesota takes its first loss of the season

Getting a Week 1 win against the Packers is enough to put a smile on any Vikings fan's face, but there won't be anything to smile about when the Bears hand Minnesota their first loss of the season in a close game.

Minnesota shouldn't feel bad about opening the season with a 1-1 record, but will need to get ready for a trip to Florida and a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 to get back to their winning ways.

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