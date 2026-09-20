Vikings at Bears: Who Wins And Why in Week 2

After a comeback victory in Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings are riding high. But with injuries at running back, quarterback and more, their chances against the Bears aren't as ideal as they'd like.

Most experts are on all in on the Bears, but can the Vikings steal one away at Soldier Field? One of the league's top offenses against one of the league's top defenses is set to be pure cinema on Sunday. It's the Bears and the Vikings in Week 2, so here's who wins and why.

Vikings offense vs. Bears defense

Carson Wentz will get the nod at quarterback this week as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a concussion. It probably doesn't change Minnesota's floor much, but where the Vikings will miss Murray will be with big plays.

The Vikings had just one rush over 10 yards and one pass over 20 last week, and without Jordan Mason and Murray, that number won't spike anytime soon. Wentz will be smart with the football, find ways to get Justin Jefferson involved, and move the chains, just try not to compare him to Caleb Williams across the way.

No Mason will be especially tough to overcome for a rushing attack that now features a 31-year old coming off injury, a rookie in the doghouse, and two guys who have been with the team less than a month. Aaron Jones will be asked to shoulder a big load with a sprinkling of DeeJay Dallas on occasion as well.

Jones averaged just 3.3 yards per carry with a long rush of only eight yards against a Micah Parsons-less Packers defense. And if the Vikings can't get their run game going, Wentz may have to play hero ball, which is certainly a dangerous proposition.

The silver lining is that the Chicago defense was the third-worst unit in all of football last week, and even a Wentz-led offense should be able to score. Advantage Vikings.

Bears offense vs. Vikings defense

The Bears are going to put up points. As much as the Vikings can flaunt Brian Flores, Dallas Turner, and one of the league's most destructive schemes, Chicago will find a way to score one way or another.

Head coach Ben Johnson promised the NFL's highest scoring offense ever this year, and got off to a blistering hot start towards that goal by dropping 59 points on the Panthers in Week 1. He had much more modest success against Flores and the Vikings defense in 2025, however, averaging just 21.5 points per game over the two contests.

Classic Soldier Field weather, complete with rain and 20mph winds, may be the Vikings saving grace on Sunday after Minnesota yielded an uncomfortable amount of yards to the banged up Packers last week.

Jordan Love teed off on the Vikings secondary to the tune of 387 yards before the Packers fourth-quarter meltdown wasted his efforts. That's not exactly lockdown defense despite only allowing 66 yards on the ground and notching 32 total pressures.

And yet, if the Vikings can avoid the big plays, their chances in a wet, windy, grind it out type of game favors their aggressive defense. Still, the Bears' run game is nothing to scoff at after putting up a ridiculous 291 yards and six touchdowns last week.

Minnesota's defense is this weird, wonderful concoction that probably wouldn't work for any of the other 31 teams. And while they'll be one of the Bears toughest tasks this year, the lack of true star power and early season growing pains likely leave the Chicago offense with the edge in this one.

Verdict

Bears: 30 Vikings: 19

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