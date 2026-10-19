Harmon's Longship Week 6: 4 Thoughts on Vikings' Bye Week, Trade Targets & More

The undefeated Vikings return to action this week after retreating to friendly shores to recharge and restock as they prepare for their nearly four-month push to pursue the Lombardi Trophy.

While their record suggests an ideal start, the journey to get there wasn't always smooth sailing. From injuries to inconsistencies, the bye week gave the Vikes time to work through plenty of blemishes as they look to be at their best when it matters most.

Vikings bye week recap

The Vikings’ bye week was relatively quiet, which could have been worse. The team worked out a few wide receivers early in the week, including former Steeler and Chief JuJu Smith-Schuster (h/t: NFL Insider Tom Pelissero). While no signing seems imminent, the workouts were notable given the ongoing trade rumors around the recently signed Jauan Jennings.

Jennings signed with the Vikings in May but has failed to find his fit in Minnesota’s offense. Despite getting open fairly often on film, the former Niner's stat line of two receptions on five targets has led to visible frustration and has been one of the most disappointing parts of an otherwise successful season for the team (h/t: Bring Me The News' Will Ragatz).

Reinforcements are coming

One area where the bye may prove helpful is in the injury department. The offense in particular was starting to take a significant hit with various injuries to:

Jordan Mason, RB

Christian Darrisaw, LT

Jordan Addison, WR

T.J. Hockenson, TE

That's not to mention the loss of left guard Donovan Jackson for the season.

Needless to say, the early bye may have come at just the right time. There is a real chance the Vikings enter their Week 7 match with the Colts with a clean bill of health and a perfect chance to find a rhythm before their schedule intensity ramps up.

If the Vikings are going to make a real run, they’ll need to get healthy and stay healthy.

Lessons learned in Week 6: Trade targets begin to emerge

Although the Vikings didn’t take the field this past week, they kept a close eye on the rest of the league as the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaches. The Vikings look like serious contenders, and adding more talent could be exactly what they need to reach Valhalla.

The Chargers, in particular, are monitor for trade targets as they continue to spiral into a brutal 0-6 start. One potential name to keep an eye on is pass rusher Khalil Mack.

With the Chargers floundering, Khalil Mack is emerging as one potential Vikings trade target this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Mack may no longer be in his prime, he’s certainly proven capable of being an impact player in 2026. The 35-year-old may fit right into defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s unit that already features a 35-year-old Kyle Van Noy and a 37-year-old Harrison Smith.

Running back is another position to keep an eye on, with Titans running back Tony Pollard looking like a possible trade candidate. After all, Tennessee sits at 1-5.

Aaron Jones has been impressive, and Jordan Mason appears to be on his way back, but the Vikings will need all the running back depth they can get if they plan to stick with the offensive game plan they’ve showcased so far this season.

The journey ahead: Assessing the path to a Super Bowl

The Vikings remain atop the NFC North, but decisive wins by the Bears and Packers certainly turned up the pressure.

Chicago saw the return of starting quarterback Caleb Williams, who put together an impressive 30/36, 305-yard performance through the air in a 31-23 win over Atlanta. The Packers seem to be finding their stride as they beat the Cowboys 23-13 on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay will soon be getting reinforcements in the form of running back Josh Jacobs and star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is near the end of his rehab process from a torn ACL and meniscus, making them an even larger threat.

Like the Vikings, the Lions had an early Week 6 bye.

The good news? The rest of the NFC seems wide open.

The NFC may never be this wide open again. Vikings have to make a run. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 19, 2026

The heavily hyped Rams appear to be the season's biggest disappointment, sitting at 2-4 after an 18-16 upset loss to the Cardinals. The Seahawks struggled to find any offensive flow against the Broncos, as they lost 17-14 in overtime on Thursday night. The NFC East had another bad weekend, but a Commanders’ upset against the undefeated Niners on Monday Night Football could bring redemption to the division.

As of Monday afternoon, the Vikings are tied with the Seahawks for the second-best NFC Championship odds (+650) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Know your Week 7 foe: Colts

The Vikings come off their bye week with a home game against a frustrated Colts team that just handed the Titans their first win of the year. The Colts’ defense has given up the eighth-most yards in the league through six games, even after holding the Titans to just 186 total offense on Sunday. On top of that, Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday morning (h/t: NFL).

Colts announced that General Manager Chris Ballard has been relieved. pic.twitter.com/1kQYz6n4e9 — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026

However, the Vikings shouldn't overlook the Colts.

Minnesota is favored at home coming off its bye, which means this matchup has all the makings of a classic “trap game." With playoff seeding starting to be a focus and a challenging November slate on the way, the Vikings cannot afford to slip up against an opponent they should handle decisively.

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