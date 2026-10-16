Vikings Week 6: 3 Most Important Things to Watch for During Minnesota's Bye This Weekend

The bye week is always a bittersweet event for any NFL fan.

While Vikings fans won’t be able to watch their team try to keep their unbeaten streak alive this weekend, the time off will let the team work through a growing list of offensive injuries. It also allows all of us to plop down on the couch with a bag of chips, a bowl of Top the Tater and a beverage of choice for a relatively stress-free Sunday of football.

Still, fans of the Purple and Gold have a few key storylines to keep an eye on this weekend. Here are three things to watch for in Week 6 with the Vikings on break.

1. Divisional divide

The Vikings are one of two NFC North teams with an early Week 6 bye this season, as the Lions are also off for the week. That leaves the Bears and Packers as your two divisional rivals to rage-watch this weekend.

Luckily, they just played each other last week, so you won’t have to awkwardly root for one of them to win.

The Bears travel to Atlanta on Sunday to face a feisty Falcons squad. Atlanta should have Michael Penix Jr. back at quarterback barring any setbacks, after leaving last week’s game with a rib injury. The Packers will then host a desperate 2-3 Cowboys team at Lambeau for Sunday Night Football.

Needless to say, Vikings fans should have clear rooting interests in both games, as Minnesota can gain even more separation early in the divisional race. A loss would put both teams at an even 3-3 on the season.

2. Last of the unbeatens

After five weeks, only three undefeated teams remain in the NFL. The Vikings and 49ers are both 5-0, while the Chiefs come off a Week 5 bye at 4-0. No one gets a prize for being the last unbeaten team, but bragging rights and some playoff implications are on the line.

The Chiefs will host the winless Chargers at Arrowhead Sunday afternoon in a game they’ll be heavily favored to win. With this being an all-AFC matchup, the Vikings get no real benefit from the Chiefs taking their first loss of the season. Even so, Minnesota fans should root for an upset if they want to stand alone atop the mountain of unbeatens.

The 49ers' matchup against the Commanders, on the other hand, actually carries some weight.

It may seem ridiculous to discuss potential playoff tiebreakers before we’re even through October, but every game matters if Minnesota and San Francisco are battling for the NFC’s top seed throughout the season (h/t: ESPN's Adam Schefter).

The two NFC powerhouses will meet in Mexico City on Nov. 22, and any buffer Minnesota can build before then will be a major advantage. A Commanders victory at Levi’s Stadium would be a great first step.

3. Potential trade deadline sellers

With the Vikings pushing for a deep playoff run and the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching quickly, it’s worth keeping an eye on teams that could be potential sellers. The Chargers, Titans and Dolphins are the obvious candidates, as none of them have even won a game so far in 2026. Miami is on their bye this week, but L.A.'s matchup against Kansas City and Tennessee’s trip to Indianapolis are worth monitoring for potential trade targets.

Chargers' pass rusher Khalil Mack is one name to watch as the Vikings' defense may look to add more weapons to its already aggressive arsenal (h/t: ESPN's Adam Schefter).

After two trades last week, here are more names to monitor ahead of next month’s #NFL trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/i9XdEC0oPQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

The Eagles are also a fascinating team to watch as their season appears to be spiraling quickly. A fourth consecutive loss to the Panthers could prompt general manager Howie Roseman to make some dramatic roster decisions.

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