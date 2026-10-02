Chargers Emerging as Ideal Trade Partner to Help Vikings Solve RB Depth Concerns

Not a whole lot of people had the Vikings entering October undefeated on their 2026 Bingo card, but here we are. Head coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff are sitting at 3-0 as they enter Sunday's clash with the Dolphins, but even though their record is flawless, it's safe to say the Purple and Gold can still improve certain roster areas, especially the backfield.

Aaron Jones Sr. is still a solid starting running back, with 203 rushing yards and a touchdown on 62 carries this season, but the situation behind him isn't ideal. Top backup RB Jordan Mason is still on the injured reserve and has to miss at least two more games before he returns, leaving Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas—who've combined for 11 rushing yards on six carries—as the next men up.

Claiborne and Dallas aren't showing signs of turning things around, and recent practice-squad additions Audric Estime and Devin Neal aren't guaranteed to move the needle, either. If no one emerges as a viable No. 2 option behind Jones, the Vikings could be interested in bringing in another set of legs before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, especially should Mason suffer any setback.

If that's the case, the Chargers could be one potential trade partner option to help the Vikings put their backfield concerns in the rearview.

Vikings should call Chargers about potential Kimani Vidal trade

Heading into Week 4, the Chargers are 0-3, ranking dead last in the AFC West behind two 3-0 teams (Chiefs, Raiders) and the 2-1 Broncos. Unless something drastic happens, Los Angeles is on track to miss the playoffs (90% chance of missing, per NFL) and could wind up as sellers before next month's deadline.

Of course, the Chargers won't be looking to move either of their top runners—Omarion Hampton or Keaton Mitchell—but they might be willing to make Kimani Vidal available to RB-needy teams like the Vikings.

Kimani Vidal could be one of the players that the Chargers are open to trading in the coming weeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted 181st overall by the Chargers in 2024, has fallen out of favor ever since Mike McDaniel took over as offensive coordinator this offseason. The 25-year-old RB has only seen one carry for six yards while being limited to 28 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Vidal has already played 19 special teams snaps compared to 37 combined in the previous two seasons, further illustrating just how Los Angeles views him.

Needing a change

If the status quo remains, it isn't absurd to think that the Chargers would be open to trading Vidal. His contract is up after the season, and even though he'll be a restricted free agent, that doesn't mean that Los Angeles will tender him in the offseason. Certain partnerships just run their course, and that's all a part of the NFL.

The Vikings should be all over Vidal if he becomes available.

He hasn't done much this season, but it was only last year that the Troy product averaged 4.1 yards on 155 carries in 13 games (10 starts), finishing with 643 rushing yards and three touchdowns, as well as a 16-136-1 line in the passing game. Averaging 59.9 scrimmage yards put Vidal on pace for 1,018 in 17 games, which is a respectable output for any backup RB.

Let's also not forget that the Vikings had a front-row seat to one of the best games of Vidal's career last season. He converted 23 carries into 117 rushing yards and his first-career touchdown in a 37-10 road win for the Chargers in Week 8, showing just how at home Vidal might feel at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Taking all of the above into consideration, it's easy to see why the Vikings should be interested in Vidal if he becomes available. He's young and underused, making the perfect storm for Minnesota to unlock his potential. Claiborne and Dallas have had their chances to fill in for Mason, but they aren't producing enough to stick around on a legitimate playoff contender.

Vidal could be that guy for the Vikings, though, making him a name worth tracking from now until November.

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