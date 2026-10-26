Harmon's Longship Week 7: 4 Vikings Thoughts on Win vs. Colts, Trade Urgency, Offensive Struggles & More

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. — Another day, another foe vanquished. The Vikings returned from their bye week with reinforcements in tow to face a struggling Colts team. After three hours and plenty of offense-induced frustration, the Purple and Gold once again walked away victorious in a 16-10 “thriller."

Just like that, the 6-0 Vikings are the last unbeaten team in the NFL, but judging by some of the discourse around them, you’d think they haven’t won a single game. The duality we saw hints of early in the season has become painfully clear over seven weeks: if the Vikings stumble before the finish line, their lackluster offense will be to blame.

Let’s break down what happened and what’s to come.

The Battle: Vikings' offense struggles once again as Flores’s defense dominates

There was plenty of reason to be optimistic that the Vikings’ offense would finally get on track heading into Sunday’s game with the returns of Christian Darrisaw, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Mason.

Unfortunately, the unit seemed to regress from the performance they put together in New Orleans two weeks ago. Kyler Murray and the passing game showed little life until late, totaling only 139 net passing yards. Murray flashed his patented mobility, wowing the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd with a 35-yard scramble that set the Vikings up near the goal line (h/t: NFL).

Kyler Murray with a 35-yard run to pick up the first down 🏃



INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GSqLond1o9 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Justin Jefferson was almost a non-factor. With only four receptions for 44 yards. Jordan Addison had an even slower day, with two catches for 20 yards. Jauan Jennings doubled his season total in receptions, with two catches for 34 yards. Murray and Jennings also had a near-touchdown that they couldn't connect on.

Murray’s best throw of the day was a dime to Addison, who made a toe-tap snag near the goal line, only for the play to be called back on a Blake Brandel hold. Murray eventually connected with Hockenson for a key fourth-quarter touchdown, showing the passing game had some life after all.

The story of the passing game remains the same through six games: potential explosive plays either result in near misses or are called back due to penalties.

Defense saves the day... again

The good news for the struggling Vikings offense? The team’s stellar defense made sure the Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones had an even worse day. Jones was sacked four times and threw an interception in a performance that included a whopping 64 net passing yards thanks to the Vikings’ suffocating pass rush. Minnesota’s 85.2% blitz rate against Jones was the highest since Next Gen Stats started tracking the metric in 2016.

The Vikings defense blitzed on 85.2% of Daniel Jones' dropbacks, the highest blitz rate by a defense in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



Minnesota generated pressure on 60.9% of those blitzes, with all four its sacks coming when blitzing.#INDvsMIN | #Skol — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 25, 2026

Linebacker Blake Cashman had a stellar performance, with eight tackles, four pass breakups, and two sacks (h/t: Doug Farrar).

Blake Cashman of the @Vikings may have had the best game any linebacker has enjoyed this season. Eight solo tackles, two sacks, four run stops, four pass breakups. Absolute animal. pic.twitter.com/wflIL9rISG — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 26, 2026

Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Isaiah Rodgers will certainly leave new general manager Nolan Teasley with tough choices, as all three have been incredibly impressive in the last year of their current deals. Franchise legend Harrison Smith secured the win with his 40th career interception, an outcome I predicted last week.

This defense is too stellar to waste, but there are real concerns about this offense's sustainability. So, what comes next?

Lessons learned in Week 7: Vikings need to work the trade market ASAP

The good news? We didn't learn many new things about this Minnesota squad in Week 7. The bad news? The offensive concerns only seem to be growing as a very tough schedule approaches.

The Vikings’ offense desperately needs a boost, and it seems unlikely that head coach Kevin O’Connell and his unit can find it as currently constructed. If Minnesota’s identity is going to be rooted in running the ball and leaning on a stellar defense, they need a running back who can carry the load and hit home runs.

Luckily, they got a close look at one yesterday when Jonathan Taylor punched in an early 38-yard TD. (h/t: Colts).

Jonathan Taylor breaks through!



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/lcFr4An7JV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 25, 2026

Taylor (or an equivalent back) may be the key to making this team truly successful in the playoffs, a formula Teasley knows well from last year’s championship run in Seattle. While Aaron Jones has fought valiantly, his lack of downfield explosiveness and repeated injuries make him hard to count on long-term.

But a room led by Taylor, with Jones and Mason in support? That may be something special.

The journey ahead: Vikings stand atop the league… for now

I would like to start with a special thank you to the Falcons for their 29-20 upset victory against the previously undefeated Niners, giving the Vikings sole possession of the NFC’s top seed. Granted, it’s late October, but any cushion is valuable going forward. The Lions beat the Packers in a close one, 20-17.

The Vikings head off to the Motor City to face the Lions next Sunday in what should be a great battle between a strong Detroit offense and an elite Minnesota defense.

After Detroit, the Vikings return home to face the Bills on Monday Night Football on Nov. 9, take on the Packers in Green Bay six days later, and head to Mexico City a week after that to battle the 49ers. They’ll wrap up the month against an increasingly feisty Falcons team at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 29.

If you are unsure about this Vikings team, we’re all about to find out together what they’re truly made of.

Know your Week 8 foe: Lions

The Vikings will meet the Lions for the first of two divisional matchups next Sunday in Detroit. The Lions’ defense provides a unique set of opportunities and challenges for the struggling Vikings offense. Detroit’s 21 sacks are tied for the league lead, while the unit also allows the most yards per game (391) to opposing offenses.

Their offense has proven to be one of the league's most explosive squads in the NFL, posing the biggest challenge yet to Flores’s stellar squad.

This matchup could be a statement game for the Vikings, who want to silence doubts against a difficult divisional opponent. Holding their offense at bay will be important, but the Vikings' offense will have to show up if they want to leave Ford Field victorious.

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