Vikings' Snap Count vs. Colts: Biggest Winners, Losers & Role Changes in Week 7

It was a struggle, but the Vikings managed to defeat the Colts in Week 7. It took all four quarters for the Purple and Gold to emerge victorious at U.S. Bank Stadium, but they stayed undefeated for the season.

The 16-10 win came from the combined efforts of several Vikings players and a good game plan from head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Knowing who to use in those situations put Minnesota in good positions throughout the game.

There were clear winners and losers from the Minnesota Vikings' snap counts against the Indianapolis Colts. Let's take a look at some of the interesting parts of the snap counts from the Purple and Gold's Week 7 contest.

Snap count winner: Ben Yurosek, TE

Offensive : 30

: 30 Special teams: 9

The Vikings have liked using tight end Ben Yurosek in situations where he can help as a pass blocker. That preference led to him playing 30 offensive snaps against the Colts, assuming the role previously held by Josh Oliver before his injury.

Yurosek's role seems to be primarily as a blocker, since he wasn't targeted with a pass. Despite that, he played over half of Minnesota's offensive snaps and nearly three times as many as fellow backup tight end Gavin Bartholomew. At the end of the game, Pro Football Focus awarded Yorusek solid grades for pass protection (75.3) and run blocking (69.5).

Snap count loser: Max Bredeson, FB

Offensive : 11

: 11 Special teams: 2

In Minnesota's game against the Saints in Week 5, fullback Max Bredeson played 20 offensive snaps. That number dropped to 11 against the Colts on Sunday, making it seem like he isn't as big a part of the game plan.

Bredeson is losing pass-blocking snaps to Yurosek, and that should be concerning. Not only that, but Minnesota can't be giving their opposition a tell as to what type of play they are running, so to keep the threat of a pass, the team has to keep Bredeson off the field, even on some run plays.

Snap count winner: Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

Defensive: 24

Minnesota signed Kyle Van Noy this offseason to provide a backup/rotational edge rusher who can give Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel some rest during the game. However, he has played so well that the Vikings are forced to play him more.

Van Noy played 24 defensive snaps on Sunday, which is interesting since Van Ginkel only sat out seven snaps and Turner rested for 11. Since his 24 snaps add up to more than the 18 that he would have rotated in for, it is clear Flores wants to use him in packages alongside his fellow edge rushers.

Snap count loser: Ivan Pace Jr., linebacker

Defensive : 4

: 4 Special teams: 18

It is sad to see Ivan Pace Jr. continue to be an afterthought in Minnesota's defense. Against the Colts, he played only four defensive snaps. This might be more than the two he had against the Saints in Week 5, but it still isn't a good sign for his future contribution.

Pace won't be taking any reps from his fellow interior linebackers. Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson played all but one snap on defense each, meaning there aren't opportunities for him to earn more time on the field.

Role change: DeeJay Dallas, running back

DeeJay Dallas had one of the most interesting weeks of any Vikings player. On Saturday, Minnesota announced the veteran running back's release, but signed him to the practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man roster for the game against the Colts.

Dallas actually played in that game while rookie Demond Claiborne was inactive. He only had six snaps, but it says a lot that the Vikings released him, then signed and promoted him, and still chose him to play over a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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