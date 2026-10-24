Colts vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, and now they'll look to move to 6-0 in Week 7, fresh off their BYE, when they face the Indianapolis Colts.

Things are turning from bad to worse for the Colts this season. After losing to the 0-5 Titans at home last weekend, the Colts fired their general manager and are looking to make some changes in the organization. A win on Sunday would go a long way in getting things going in the right direction again.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 7 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're talking about player props. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

Colts vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Kyler Murray OVER 24.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 70.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown (+165)

Kyler Murray OVER 24.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Kyler Murray looked much more like his former self in the Vikings' most recent game, rushing 10 times for 51 yards and using his legs significantly more than he had in his two games following his injury. I expect that to continue this week, especially with him having another week to rest during the Vikings' BYE. The Colts are 20th in opponent rush EPA and 30th in opponent rush success rate.

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 70.5 Rush Yards (-115)

No team stops the run more effectively than the Vikings, who rank first in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. The Vikings also know that the key to beating the Colts is stopping Jonathan Taylor, so I expect them to load up the box even more than normal and go all out in making sure that JT doesn't have a big game. It's also worth noting that the Colts' running back hasn't been as effective this season, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry, which is his lowest yards-per-carry average in his career.

Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown (+165)

I'm surprised we can get such a good price on the Vikings running back to find the end zone this weekend. Not only have the Colts struggled to stop the run this season, but Jones has been fantastic when he's gotten the ball. He ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Vikings' final game before the BYE, so it's clear they don't mind handing him the ball early and often.

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