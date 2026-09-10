5 Vikings I'm Confident Will Shape the Outcome of Week 1 vs. Packers 

The 2026 Vikings are certainly not short on talent, and Sunday’s season opener will be a perfect time to showcase it. After all, it’s not every year you get to open at home against your biggest rival.

Following a chaotic offseason, all that matters now is what happens between the lines, and a decisive win would go a long way toward setting the right tone for the season. If that’s going to happen, several players will need to be at their very best.

Here are the key impact makers who will ultimately decide the result of the Vikings' season opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

1. Kyler Murray, QB

This one is likely no surprise, as the starting quarterback typically carries the most weight for a team. But given Murray’s unique abilities and the adjustments head coach Kevin O’Connell is likely to make for him, his potential impact should not be downplayed.

At his best, Murray has shown the ability to hunt downfield and take off for massive gains on the ground. At his worst, he’s erratic and indecisive. The Vikings will likely sink or swim based on which version of Murray shows up on Sunday.

2. Justin Jefferson, WR

If Murray is going to have a successful day, Justin Jefferson is going to be a factor. The star receiver enters his seventh season hoping to avoid ever experiencing the poor QB play he dealt with in 2025 again. After scoring only twice in 2025, I’d expect Jefferson to see opportunities for touchdowns early in the game plan.

The Vikings’ offense is at its best when Jefferson is involved, and Sunday should be no different. Getting him early looks will also draw defenders his way, opening more opportunities for fellow wideouts Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson. When Jefferson feasts, everyone does.

3. Aaron Jones/Jordan Mason, RB

It looks like the Vikings will take a co-starter approach at running back, rotating in Jones and Mason as they see fit. The two backs have very different skill sets, but each will have their key role in the new run scheme from assistant head coach Frank Smith.

I’m keeping an especially close eye on Mason, who was mainly used for power runs up the middle in 2025. The 27-year-old showed surprising speed on outside runs in training camp, and given Jones’ age and injury history, I’d expect Mason to get plenty of opportunity on Sunday.

Jordan Mason looks insane through camp so far. Massively underrated burst around the edge we get to see with the new run scheme. pic.twitter.com/iEY86HKF9z — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 13, 2026

The success of the run game will go a long way in taking pressure off of Murray in his purple premier.

4. Dallas Turner, LB

There is perhaps no more interesting player on the Vikings’ defense in week one than Dallas Turner. The 2024 17th overall pick is finally getting the opportunity to step in as a starter after the team traded Jonathan Greenard to Philly this spring.

Turner has shown high levels of potential along with areas of opportunity through two seasons, but if this past training camp was any indication, the 23-year-old looks poised to come out swinging on Sunday (h/t: Vikings). If he can pressure and attack Jordan Love, the Green Bay offense will have a long afternoon. If he struggles to break into the pocket, the defense will need to find another way to slow down the Packers’ pass attack.

5. Will Reichard, K

I still cannot believe I live in a timeline where I’m confident in a Vikings’ kicker, yet here we are. Will “The Thrill” Reichard is just different. Reichard was money in 2025, going 33-of-35 (thanks a lot, camera wires), including 11-of-13 on kicks of 50-plus yards.

With all the changes to the Vikings' offense, it would make sense for the team to have some stallouts in their first game. If the team is anywhere in Reichard’s range, I’d expect him to get the chance to snipe kicks through. If he’s the same kicker he was last season, it should help the Vikings stack points throughout the day.

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