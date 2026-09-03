J.J. McCarthy's Pressure-Filled Offseason Paves Way for Kyler Murray to Thrive With Vikings

One topic has dominated Vikings’ discourse more than any other since their wild card round loss to the Rams in January of 2025: J.J. McCarthy.

What was once optimistic enthusiasm to start the 2025 season quickly devolved into repeat injuries, poor play, and heated debate over the quarterback’s future. Even after losing his starting spot to new addition Kyler Murray, the biggest topic surrounding the team has been the future of the former 10th overall pick.

Will he be QB2 or QB3? What's with this ankle injury? Does the team intend to keep him on the roster? All of these were topics general manager Nolan Teasley was asked to address in his Wednesday presser, shining quite a spotlight on a backup.

"I think I said that from the jump. He was picked in the first round for a reason," Teasley said about McCarthy.. Really good arm strength, underrated athlete and looking forward to how he continues to develop in this system. I think that the thing you need to keep in mind with J.J. is that he has the hardest job in sports. He's only started 10 games and his story's not written.

Nolan Teasley says J.J. McCarthy was a first round pick “for a reason” and said “his story’s not written” after ten starts when asked about his future with franchise. pic.twitter.com/BU7TZEgdnW — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 2, 2026

Still, all the McCarthy noise may actually prove beneficial to Murray as he and the team prepare to open the season against the Packers on Sept. 13.

Kyler Murray benefits from flying under the radar

It's not every day you take over as the QB for one of the more exciting offensive units in the NFL and have hardly anyone talking about you, but thanks to McCarthy, Murray is experiencing just that. While fans and media are largely focused on what is to come for McCarthy, Murray has dodged many of the distractions that plagued him in Arizona.

From the infamous “study clause” placed into his contract extension with the Cardinals to the low-hanging "Call of Duty" jokes, Murray has been dodging preconceived notions around him for years, even while former teammates stand by him. While some of the old jokes and memes have followed him to Minnesota, concern and criticism have largely been a non-issue, mainly due to the focus on number nine.

So far, this has allowed Murray to grow and develop through training camp, with an almost shield-like layer of protection from overly watchful eyes. No matter what he did at practice, McCarthy would end up being the biggest talking point.

As camp progressed, Murray started to stack some truly impressive days that did not always get the attention they may have deserved, but the 29-year-old seemed to enjoy being out of the spotlight for the first time. After being selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, winning the Heisman, and being selected first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft in 2019, this is likely the first time Murray has not been the hottest topic in his own position room.

“I think Kyler has really grown in his ability to manage the line of scrimmage” -Nolan Teasley on what he’s seen from Kyler Murray through the QB competition pic.twitter.com/v7QrptJ6w9 — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 2, 2026

Murray will have a chance to showcase his unique talent early on, while expectations seem almost non-existent as the McCarthy fallout continues. Luckily for him, some of the best seasons in Vikings’ history have been led by QBs in similar situations.

Unsung QB’s have largely led the way for the Vikings

Ask any Vikings fan what some of their favorite seasons were; chances are you’ll hear some common answers. The 2017 and 2024 teams, in particular, stand out as teams surrounded by QB uncertainty that made playoff appearances after winning 13 and 14 games, respectively.

Sam Darnold entered the 2024 season without high expectations, only to lead the Vikings to 14 wins. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Murray enters the Vikings’ locker room with a larger list of accolades than Case Keenum or even Sam Darnold had when they arrived in Minnesota, he may benefit similarly from the simple fact that hardly anyone is actually talking about him. If he’s able to turn the lack of attention into success on the field, he may owe McCarthy a massive thank you.

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