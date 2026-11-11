Kevin O’Connell Is Officially Out of Excuses After Vikings-Kirk Cousins Reunion

Vikings fans worldwide were treated to an absolute rollercoaster to start their week. From optimism that a quarterback change could bring new life against the Bills, to one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory, to a last-second trade for a former face of the franchise, all within a twenty-four-hour period.

No one does drama quite like the Vikings.

Now, one man stands to benefit most from the potential of a salvaged passing game: head coach Kevin O’Connell.

With the Vikings at 6-2 and the offense in desperate need of help, what happens over the next two months and into the playoffs could carry franchise-altering implications for the fifth-year head coach.

Kirk Cousins is the QB that Kevin O'Connell has been waiting for

It should not come as a shock, but reports indicate that O’Connell advocated heavily for a Kirk Cousins reunion, especially after Monday’s embarrassing showing.

On Tuesday, he got his wish. The Vikings traded their 2027 third-round pick to the Raiders to reunite with the 38-year-old Cousins, 32 months after his six-year tenure in purple ended. With multiple options on the table, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that Cousins was the QB O’Connell and ownership “advocated for in a major way” (h/t: Jordan Schultz).

The #Vikings had a crazy day calling around the league for QBs before landing on Kirk Cousins.



It wasn’t simple, as the Raiders’ initial asking price was a 2nd-round pick.



My reporting ⬇️ https://t.co/UwF8tA0bJF pic.twitter.com/lR5iEzuABg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2026

With his guy back in the building, the pressure is now on O’Connell and his offense to perform. But how exactly did we all end up in this position? Was O’Connell simply the victim of poor roster building he had no say in? Did he ever even have a fair chance with the QBs he was given?

An honest look tells us that O’Connell bears more responsibility than it may seem, and now is the time to make things right.

O’Connell must own the QB situation, for better or worse

O’Connell is the first head coach since 2018 to enter a fifth season without a single playoff win, as the quarterback position he was hired to solve remains a consistent and painful obstacle. While former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took the fall for a disastrous 2025 QB room, O’Connell is certainly not blameless for the failures of his passing game.

Since 2022, O’Connell has started nine different QBs. While some, like Cousins and Sam Darnold, have performed well, others have struggled to find any consistent footing. After Adofo-Mensah’s firing in late January, O’Connell seemed to have free rein to pick an available QB for a competition with J.J. McCarthy.

Cousins and Aaron Rodgers were two names heavily linked to the Vikings, and a trade for Geno Smith seemed like a sneaky fit. Ultimately, O’Connell and interim GM Rob Brzezinski went with a high-upside athletic option in the recently released Kyler Murray on a one-year vet-minimum deal. O’Connell also brought back Carson Wentz to add, as he emphasized, needed depth and talent at the position.

"In the Quarterback room, it's about having the deepest, talented room you possibly can each and every year" -Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on the QB room pic.twitter.com/M341jESzb8 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 13, 2026

In eight games this season, the results have been far from inspiring.

The Vikings’ passing game is ranked 31st in yards per game (160.8) and sixth in passing touchdowns (8). Three of those touchdowns came in week one. The team would eventually trade McCarthy to the Giants in Week 4, continuing to emphasize their belief in the room even though the on-field product told a different story.

Now, O’Connell turns back to the QB he started his head-coaching career with, in an attempt to right the sinking ship on offense. With a Super Bowl-caliber defense and one of the league's best wide receiver duos, the excuses are off the table.

If the Vikings don’t make a playoff run, or at least show massive improvement offensively, it may be time for some difficult conversations around O’Connell and his coaching staff.

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