Vikings Need to Think About 2027 QB Plans ASAP After Another Kyler Murray Injury
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Just like that, the Kyler Murray era may have ended before it really began.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday that Carson Wentz will start against the Bills on Monday as Murray is “week to week” with a hamstring injury. O’Connell was noncommittal about which quarterback would start the remainder of the season when asked by Dane Mizutani of The Pioneer Press.
While Murray may still see the field for the Vikings this season, the outlook for an extension has taken a significant hit. Not only has Murray already missed two games this season with a concussion, but his on-field performance has been mediocre at its best.
With no QB under contract after this season, it’s time for general manager Nolan Teasley to find an answer at the most important position in sports.
QB questions are priority number one for Teasley and O’Connell
There are currently three members of the Vikings QB room, and none of them seem to be the answer going forward. Murray and Wentz are both on one-year deals signed this past offseason, while Max Brosmer is in the final year of a two-year deal he signed as an undrafted free agent.
So far, none of them have performed well enough to secure a long-term extension, but with Minnesota’s history of backup QBs and playoff runs, there may still be hope for Wentz.
Former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired largely due to his handling of the QB situation last season, and his replacement’s first major move was trading the QB he selected tenth overall in 2024 to the Giants for a fifth-round pick. With no answer, and the only QB locked in beyond this year shipped off, Teasley must get this right.
There are two main approaches he can take.
1. Dip back into the NFL Draft
Next year’s QB class was highly touted before this season, but serious concerns about the group’s readiness have emerged as the college season has progressed. The Vikings also likely won't have a premium first-round selection.
The last thing they want is to repeat the mistakes they made with McCarthy and Christian Ponder by drafting a QB they aren’t fully sold on simply because they needed to.
I’d say the odds of the Vikings finding their immediate franchise QB in April’s class seem low, but a poor end to the season or draft-slot maneuvering could put them in striking range of the right guy. But failing to win a playoff game this season could cost O’Connell the time needed to develop a young signal-caller.
Enter the free agency frenzy
This is the likeliest path the Vikings will take, but even this is incredibly complicated. Minnesota is projected to have limited cap space next offseason and is set to lose multiple key starters on both sides of the ball. Would spending big on a QB be the right move if the rest of the roster takes a hit?
Some projected free-agent QBs include Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Anthony Richardson and Mac Jones. Jones is likely the best mix of fit and long-term upside, but he could be the priciest QB of the bunch. A reunion with Cousins seems possible, but he’s set to enter the 2027 season at the fresh age of 39.
With neither path looking especially promising, the best option may be to sign a trustworthy vet and swing for a high-upside prospect in the draft. If that seems too risky, it may be time for Teasley to work the phones for an aggressive QB trade.
Has anyone checked on Justin Herbert lately?
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Jason Harmon grew up a diehard Vikings fan and has been doing Vikings content and coverage since 2023. He is the Vikings Content Curator for Sleeper and is a host on Purple Daily’s in-season spinoff podcast “Before I Die”. Jason and his family moved to the Twin Cities from Arizona in 2025 as he started covering the team full time.Follow jasonharmonnfl