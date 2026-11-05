Vikings Need to Think About 2027 QB Plans ASAP After Another Kyler Murray Injury

Just like that, the Kyler Murray era may have ended before it really began.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday that Carson Wentz will start against the Bills on Monday as Murray is “week to week” with a hamstring injury. O’Connell was noncommittal about which quarterback would start the remainder of the season when asked by Dane Mizutani of The Pioneer Press.

Kevin O’Connell says his focus is on this week’s game when asked if Carson Wentz could be the starter going forward if he plays well on Monday Night. pic.twitter.com/ghKhxis1QJ — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 5, 2026

While Murray may still see the field for the Vikings this season, the outlook for an extension has taken a significant hit. Not only has Murray already missed two games this season with a concussion, but his on-field performance has been mediocre at its best.

With no QB under contract after this season, it’s time for general manager Nolan Teasley to find an answer at the most important position in sports.

QB questions are priority number one for Teasley and O’Connell

There are currently three members of the Vikings QB room, and none of them seem to be the answer going forward. Murray and Wentz are both on one-year deals signed this past offseason, while Max Brosmer is in the final year of a two-year deal he signed as an undrafted free agent.

So far, none of them have performed well enough to secure a long-term extension, but with Minnesota’s history of backup QBs and playoff runs, there may still be hope for Wentz.

Former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired largely due to his handling of the QB situation last season, and his replacement’s first major move was trading the QB he selected tenth overall in 2024 to the Giants for a fifth-round pick. With no answer, and the only QB locked in beyond this year shipped off, Teasley must get this right.

There are two main approaches he can take.

1. Dip back into the NFL Draft

Next year’s QB class was highly touted before this season, but serious concerns about the group’s readiness have emerged as the college season has progressed. The Vikings also likely won't have a premium first-round selection.

The last thing they want is to repeat the mistakes they made with McCarthy and Christian Ponder by drafting a QB they aren’t fully sold on simply because they needed to.

ARCH MANNING THROWS A COSTLY INTERCEPTION WITH 20 SECONDS LEFT!! pic.twitter.com/Hq9o38IUzf — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2026

I’d say the odds of the Vikings finding their immediate franchise QB in April’s class seem low, but a poor end to the season or draft-slot maneuvering could put them in striking range of the right guy. But failing to win a playoff game this season could cost O’Connell the time needed to develop a young signal-caller.

Enter the free agency frenzy

This is the likeliest path the Vikings will take, but even this is incredibly complicated. Minnesota is projected to have limited cap space next offseason and is set to lose multiple key starters on both sides of the ball. Would spending big on a QB be the right move if the rest of the roster takes a hit?

Some projected free-agent QBs include Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Anthony Richardson and Mac Jones. Jones is likely the best mix of fit and long-term upside, but he could be the priciest QB of the bunch. A reunion with Cousins seems possible, but he’s set to enter the 2027 season at the fresh age of 39.

Kirk Cousins to Brock Bowers in the end zone for the @Raiders TD!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/7no1cq9Huf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026

With neither path looking especially promising, the best option may be to sign a trustworthy vet and swing for a high-upside prospect in the draft. If that seems too risky, it may be time for Teasley to work the phones for an aggressive QB trade.

Has anyone checked on Justin Herbert lately?

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