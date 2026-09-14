Kyler Murray's Week 2 Availability Is Already in Question (And That Could Benefit Justin Jefferson)

It wasn't pretty, but the Minnesota Vikings managed to get the job done on Sunday, opening the 2026 NFL campaign with a 39-22 win over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Even though beating an NFC North rival is always a great feeling, the Purple and Gold's season-opening victory wasn't without a loss, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray was forced out of the game with a concussion in the first quarter.

Vikings fans patiently awaited an update on Murray's status, with the first coming courtesy of NFL insider Adam Schefter during Monday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up." Schefter described Murray's injury as "troubling" and "concerning" (h/t Minnesota Sports Fan), adding that the former Arizona Cardinals QB is in concussion protocol and that Carson Wentz is likely to start against the Bears in Week 2.

Another update arrived on Monday afternoon, with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirming Murray's concussion protocol entry (h/t The Athletic's Alec Lewis). Fortunately, it sounds like the 29-year-old signal-caller is in good spirits, with his situation being treated as "day-to-day."

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says QB Kyler Murray is in the concussion protocol. KOC said he came in feeling pretty good today. They're going to take it day by day. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 14, 2026

ESPN's Kevin Seifert also reported that Murray felt well enough to participate in team meetings, though it might not be indicative of his potential on-field participation this week.

It can be a bad idea to rush a player back from a concussion too soon, so no one would fault the Vikings for starting Wentz against the Bears if Murray isn't 100%. Besides, the former NFL MVP finalist already proved he can give Minnesota exactly what it needs based on his performance against the Packers.

And if Wentz is forced to lead the Vikings into battle this weekend, no one will benefit more from that than Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson could reap the rewards if Carson Wentz starts in Week 2

The Vikings needed Wentz to lead by example after Murray's exit on Sunday, and the former Pro Bowl QB didn't disappoint. The Raleigh, NC native was steady in the pocket, going 12-for-19 (63.2%) on his passes for 133 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a 123.5 passer rating. It was the steady presence that Minnesota needed to start the game, which benefited the team's star playmaker.

By the time the smoke cleared, Jefferson finished the game with eight catches for 92 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on nine targets, and a two-point conversion. The former 2022 Offensive Player of the Year's first touchdown on the day—a 39-yard score in the second quarter—was the longest catch of his career in terms of air distance (57.2 yards) and his first TD of 20-plus air yards since Week 16 of the 2024 campaign, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Justin Jefferson's 39-yard TD reception from Carson Wentz is Jefferson's first deep TD (20+ air yards) since Week 16, 2024.



It was also the longest reception of Jefferson's career by air distance (57.2 yards).#GBvsMIN | #Skol https://t.co/6iMIXLe8pa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2026

If it were a one-game sample size, it would be easy to temper expectations about what Week 2 could look like, but that isn't the case here.

Last season's preview

With J.J. McCarthy sidelined by a high-ankle sprain early in the 2025 season, Wentz started five games for the Vikings before October ended. No one benefited more from the change under center than Jefferson, who went on a five-game run that saw him amass:

34 receptions on 50 targets (68.0%)

477 receiving yards (95.4 per game)

14.0 yards per reception

Although he didn't find the end zone once, that stretch put Jefferson on pace for 116 catches and 1,622 receiving yards in a 17-game season. For reference, that would be the second-most receptions and yards of his career.

That success, obviously, can't be guaranteed, but the slightly larger sample size shows Vikings fans shouldn't worry about Jefferson's ability to make an impact if he's forced to play with Wentz instead of Murray in Week 2 (or beyond).

Looking ahead

Who the Vikings' Week 2 quarterback will be depends on Murray's progress in the lead-up to Sunday's meeting with the Bears. The NFL's concussion protocol is a five-step process, and Murray must successfully pass each stage to prove that he's healthy enough to play. It's unclear which stage he's at currently, so hopefully the next update sheds even more light.

In the meantime, regardless of who's under center (it shouldn't be J.J. McCarthy), Jefferson will look to build off his stellar Week 1 showing with an encore effort against the Bears. While he has a career stat line of 59-790-4 in 10 all-time meetings with the NFC North rival, Chicago has held Jefferson to fewer than 45 yards in three of the last five meetings.

That said, if Murray is out and Wentz is back as the QB1 on Sunday, Jefferson will be in a prime spot to buck that trend and put the Vikings in position to start the year 2-0.

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