Latest Vikings Injury Report Reveals 3 Potential Challenges to Overcome in Week 3 (Including Aaron Jones)

The Vikings released their first Week 3 injury report on Wednesday, and it's a far cry from their completely clean Week 1 list. Multiple starters were limited or didn't practice, which could give the Vikings some tough challenges to overcome when they take on the Buccaneers this weekend.

Depending on how the rest of the week goes, Minnesota may be down several key players, and it'll be up to rookies, reserves and even players who just got off the plane to make a difference. Here are three injuries I'm watching and how they could impact the Vikings on Sunday.

1. Aaron Jones injury means RB is becoming a concern

If you're a running back on the Vikings right now, there's a good chance you're sitting in the training room rehabbing.

The Vikings are already without Jordan Mason, and now both Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) and DeeJay Dallas (toe) popped up on the Wednesday injury report. Jones didn't participate in practice after carrying the ball 23 times on Sunday, which was his most carries in a game since 2022.

Meanwhile, Dallas—the RB2 for the time being—was limited with a toe ailment.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed confidence in Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne, but being down Jones would be a tall hurdle to clear. Tampa Bay boasts a top-five run defense in 2026 despite a 0-2 record, and if the Vikings are resigned to playing a sixth-round rookie and some newly added veterans who just learned where the cafeteria is, it may be a long day.

Kevin O’Connell discusses the RB room with Jordan Mason on IR and Aaron Jones missing practice today. pic.twitter.com/yjWCMps9UG — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 23, 2026

Jerome Ford and Jaret Patterson could be practice-squad elevations, but unless Jones can go, it would be hard to feel confident about any of the other rushers stashed away behind him.

2. Jalen Redmond and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins both limited, leaving DL concerns

The Vikings' defensive front is suddenly a bit banged up, with both Jalen Redmond (elbow) and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (oblique) listed as limited during Wednesday's practice. It's somewhat encouraging that neither missed practice altogether, but if one—or both—are less than 100% on Sunday, the Vikings will toss their rookie duo into the deep end.

The Vikings have leaned heavily on Redmond, who has the fourth-most snaps of any defensive lineman this season, and he's understandably feeling a little beat up. He's likely just needing a few rest days this week, but Domonique Orange and Caleb Banks would both be in line for some increased snaps if Redmond doesn't get a full workload.

A potential Caleb Banks breakout would be a huge boost for the Vikings if Jalen Redmond and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins can't play this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Banks, it could be a big opportunity to showcase his development. After a forgettable preseason and a quiet Week 1, he followed it up with an encouraging six-tackle performance at Chicago. The Vikings may need a repeat of that showing again this week.

3. Brett Thorson injury creates two problems

Rookie punter Brett Thorson was held out of practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and the Vikings have already added a familiar face back into the fold. Johnny Hekker is back once again after spending training camp with the team, and his return surely signifies that Thorson's injury will keep him out for a week or more.

Thorson was fresh off an impressive performance against the Bears, booting one kick for 62 yards and maintaining a 50-yard average on the day.

Hamstring injuries aren't ideal for a punter to deal with, clearly, but Hekker is a seasoned veteran who can certainly keep the train rolling. While flipping the field with a well-placed punt is the main job, he'll also be tasked with the all-important role of holding for All-Pro kicker Will Reichard.

Hekker did it for most of the summer, so there shouldn't be too much to refamiliarize with; however, it'll be something to watch for as long as Thorson remains out.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.