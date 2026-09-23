3 Vikings Lineup Decisions I'd Make If I Were Kevin O'Connell in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings are winning ugly, but at 2-0, they stand alone at the top of the NFC North. Through injuries and more, head coach Kevin O'Connell has kept the ship steady, and he'll get his starting quarterback Kyler Murray back in Week 3.

Murray missed last week's game with a concussion, which led to Carson Wentz getting the start in Week 2 and helping the Vikings defeat the Chicago Bears in a rainy, defensive slugfest.

However, there are plenty of potential lineup changes other than QB heading into Week 3, so here's how I'd handle them if I were O'Connell for a day.

1. Elevate Harrison Smith's role

Smith played 26 and then 27 snaps in the Vikings' two games this season, and it's time that number goes up to something nearer his age. After staying away from the team all summer while mulling retirement, it's reasonable that O'Connell and the Vikings eased Smith into the rotation. But after two games to ramp back up to speed, it's clear that a lackluster safety group needs a Hitman.

Starters Joshua Metellus and Theo Jackson have been fine-ish. But the big plays created, in comparison to the big plays allowed, have flipped the wrong way. After getting torched by Jordan Love's 387 yards in Week 1, the Minnesota secondary reeled things in against Chicago.

Still, the safety group has yet to force a turnover, with each of the three forced fumbles and two interceptions coming from other positions, and Smith gives Minnesota the best chance to change those metrics. He may have lost a step or two, but you better believe opposing coordinators are very aware of where The Hitman is at all times.

2. Move Demond Claiborne up to RB2 (for now)

With Jordan Mason out on injured reserve, the Vikings turned to Aaron Jones to single-handedly carry the load in Week 2. Jones was handed the most carries he's had since 2022, and turned in his first 100-yard game since 2024.

Still, it's probably not feasible—or even smart—to add wear and tear to his tires this far from the playoffs. And not to mention, Jones was listed on Wednesday's injury report as a DNP with an ankle injury.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense entering Week 3, and Minnesota will need a spark from somewhere.

With Aaron Jones (not pictured) dealing with a knee injury, the Minnesota Vikings might have no choice but to give Demond Claiborne more carries on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vikings are ranked 23rd in explosive play rate this year, and they'll need a few more against a desperate 0-2 Tampa Bay team. Enter rookie Demond Claiborne, who averaged 2.6 yards per carry in the preseason, struggles in pass protection and ball security, and clearly isn't trusted yet by the coaching staff.

Despite his concerns, he's probably the only running back on the roster capable of ripping a 75-yard touchdown at any moment. Down-to-down, the rookie still has miles to go to be as reliable as DeeJay Dallas, but in a game where the Vikings need to limit Jones' usage and also find a way to break through a stout Buccaneer front, why not give Claiborne a few reps?

3. Find some plays for Jake Golday

After being selected with the 51st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, rookie linebacker Jake Golday has yet to play a defensive snap for the Vikings. While he's playing behind established starters like Eric Wilson and Blake Cashman—and Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel to an extent—it's a bit surprising that Minnesota hasn't found a package for him yet.

However, there shouldn't be any alarm bells going off just yet for Golday, who projects to be a future starter for the Vikings as Wilson, Cashman and Van Ginkel age out in a few years. Still, you'd like to see your second-round pick getting a few live reps, and it's time Minnesota works him in occasionally.

Following Wednesday's practice, Golday was listed as a DNP with an ankle injury, so his status will be worth watching over the next 48 hours.

Ivan Pace Jr. has been the sub linebacker so far and has admittedly played well after being cast off in the eyes of many. Still, Brian Flores and O'Connell could get the rookie in there occasionally (if healthy). Maybe a few blowouts will eventually get Golday on the field.

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