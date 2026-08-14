The Most Important Player to Watch in the Vikings' Preseason Opener

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason is set to kick off for the Vikings on Saturday when they play the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This is an opportunity for many players to make an impact, seize a 53-man roster spot, and prepare for the regular season.

The Vikings are expected to play several starters in this weekend's exhibition game, including Kyler Murray, who was recently named the team's starting quarterback. His backup, J.J. McCarthy, is also expected to see action, along with the possibility that Carson Wentz could get in the mix as well.

Quarterback is called the most important position in football for a reason. Good play from a signal-caller can keep a team competitive, while poor play can erase positives from other areas of the football team.

That's why a lot of Vikings fans will be paying close attention to every one of Murray's moves on Saturday afternoon.

All eyes will be on Kyler Murray in Saturday's preseason game

Training camp has been good for the Vikings, but there is nothing like taking the field against an opponent to measure where a team is currently at. Having a good performance can go a long way toward building momentum for the 2026 NFL season, even if it is only exhibition play.

It has been less than a week since the Vikings named Murray the starting quarterback. All signs have pointed to the experienced quarterback being ready for action, but there are a few important things to watch for in Week 1 of the preseason.

Kyler Murray was named the Vikings' QB1, but that doesn't mean that he won't still have to prove himself to keep the job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, there aren't a lot of complicated plays and formations called during the preseason, but head coach Kevin O'Connell will be watching his starting quarterback closely so he can tailor the offense to suit his strengths.

Not only that, but Murray will look to keep building on the rapport he is developing with his offense against the Giants. There have been miscues in training camp during exchanges with center Blake Brandel that need to be cleaned up, and the former Cardinals No. 1 overall pick needs to continue to learn his receivers' tendencies.

It might not be regular-season football quite yet, but Vikings fans should be excited to see the team take the field on Saturday. Hopefully, they look better than they did last season when putting points on the board and picking up first downs seemed like a major chore for a franchise that somehow found its way to a winning record last season despite highly questionable quarterback play for a majority of the 2025 NFL season.

If Murray can quickly reinforce why he was named the QB1 with a strong preseason debut, the future will be even brighter for the Vikings.

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