Most Surprising Player Who Could Make the Vikings Roster in Training Camp

The Vikings are about to begin minicamp this weekend, and that always means there will be surprises. Last year, Max Brosmer earned the distinction of “Mr. Mankato” as the standout who made the roster during training camp. In the past, Ivan Pace Jr., Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were among players who went from relative unknowns to final members of the 53-man roster.

There are many candidates on this year’s team who could be this year’s surprise of training camp, but the biggest surprise might be Dillon Bell.

An undrafted free agent out of Georgia, Bell might not be a surprise if you’ve been following the Vikings’ offseason program. Fast forward to now: with rookies just days away from reporting to training camp, momentum has set the stage for a big opportunity for Bell to impress head coach Kevin O'Connell & Co., opening the door to make the team.

Dillon Bell brings plenty of momentum into Vikings training camp

Looking at his profile, Bell is one of the most intriguing Vikings as they open camp.

At 6-foot-1 and 209 lbs, Bell has the size of a prototypical receiver. His athleticism allows him to play anywhere in the formation, spending time as a running back, flanker and return specialist. Bell even drew comparisons to former first-team All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel, according to Jordan D. Hill of 247 Sports, but that didn’t translate into production.

Dillon Bell has all of the tools to challenge for a Vikings roster spot during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Bell caught 119 passes for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 51 carries for 373 yards and five scores. While he was the clear No. 2 behind Zachariah Branch, he also was in a Mike Bobo offense that was predicated on screens and short passes.

As a result, teams passed on taking Bell, and the Vikings could stand to benefit. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis mentioned that Bell’s route running was a concern but had improved throughout the offseason program. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert and Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz also shouted out Bell as a standout during minicamp, leading to him getting some run with the first team.

If Bell’s hype train continues to speed ahead, there should be an opportunity waiting for him.

The top three spots on the Vikings' depth chart are locked in as free agent pickup Jauan Jennings joins Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but the bottom half is wide open. Tai Felton looks to improve from a quiet rookie season and Myles Price was strictly used as a returner, meaning Bell’s top competition is Dontae Fleming, Jeshaun Jones and Luke Wysong.

That should give Bell all the opportunity he needs to make a run at a roster spot, with the odds only improving if the UDFA wideout can keep the momentum coming during Vikings training camp.