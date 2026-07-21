The Three Vikings UDFAs Who Have Shown They Could Actually Make the Roster

The Vikings haven’t hit big in the draft recently, but one place that they’ve made up for it is with undrafted free agents. The Vikings had seven UDFAs make their initial 53-man roster last season, and with the lack of quality depth on the roster, there will be a chance for more relative unknowns to make a case for a roster spot during next month's training camp.

While most of the decisions will be made when the team arrives at TCO Performance Center, some UDFAs have already taken their first steps and have the inside track to making the roster as training camp inches closer.

Dillon Bell, WR

The UDFA with the loudest drumbeat this offseason has been Dillon Bell.

A 6-foot-1, 220-pound wide receiver out of Georgia, Bell didn’t put up monster stats with the Bulldogs, catching 119 passes for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. He wasn’t even the top receiver in the offense as Zaccharia Branch put up bigger numbers before being taken in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons last April.

But during minicamp, Bell looked like a diamond in the rough. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis identified Bell as a sleeper candidate during the team’s rookie minicamp, and he progressed through the offseason, even earning some limited first-team reps during June’s minicamp.

Former Georgia WR Dillon Bell has a legitimate chance to crack the Vikings' 53-man roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You can see what the Vikings were going for here,” Lewis wrote in April. “Bell is a big-bodied offensive weapon who doesn’t just look like a running back. The 6-foot, 210-pounder averaged 7.3 yards per carry as a runner at Georgia. The route running is the primary hurdle, but that’s precisely why the Vikings would make this type of bet. How Minnesota uses the spring and summer to find the right role for him will be telling. His frame and traits are exciting.”

Along with the athletic ability, the depth chart is screaming for Bell to climb it. While Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and free agent pick-up Jauan Jennings have the top three spots locked down, it is wide open on the back end as 2025 third-round pick Tai Felton is coming off a rough rookie season. If Bell performs well during camp, he should have a spot on this year’s team.

Brett Thorson, P

Bell’s Georgia teammate is another player with a shot at making the roster. The Vikings’ punter position opened up when Ryan Wright signed with the Saints last spring. While they also signed four-time Pro Bowler Johnny Hekker, Brett Thorson’s resume shows he could give him a run for his money.

Thorson won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter after averaging 45.5 yards per punt last season. Perhaps more impressively, he had just four touchbacks on 46 attempts while also having half of his punts (23) downed inside the 20-yard line.

The Ray Guy Award 🏆



Brett Thorson is college football’s punter of the year #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qHhKm4eqsr — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 13, 2025

It’s hard to judge a punter by what happens during minicamp, but Thorson already has some momentum. Pat McAfee declared him a “certified NFL guy” entering the draft, and Thorson has an advantage as an Australian native who can be stashed on the International Player Pathway Program, which allows the Vikings to roster him during camp without counting against the 90-man offseason roster.

Thorson’s leg and ability to hold for Will Reichard will be the two biggest factors in deciding whether he makes the team. But if he gets that down quickly in training camp, he’ll have a strong chance of winning the job.

Marcus Allen, CB

The Vikings have been trying to build depth across the roster, but cornerback feels like a forgotten position. Minnesota has three starters in Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers and free agent addition James Pierre. But the final spots on the depth chart are up for grabs and could belong to Marcus Allen.

A UDFA out of North Carolina, Allen was solid in coverage, allowing 39 catches for 470 yards and three touchdowns with seven pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus. His eight penalties (one declined) from last season were also high, but he has the size that Brian Flores is looking for in his cornerbacks, standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.

Allen won’t magically shoot up from a starting role out of the gate, but he may be able to cut his teeth on special teams. Mixing in as a reserve wouldn’t hurt, and there isn’t much competition in his way, although fifth-round rookie Charles Demmings is likely to take one of the roster spots.

If Allen can impress, there should be a job waiting for him, and it could be much-needed depth at the cornerback position.