3 bold predictions for Thursday night's Vikings-Chargers showdown
Predicting what the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers will do in any given game this season has been difficult because both teams have been blown up by injuries.
Just when Minnesota appeared to be getting healthy, both starting tackles — Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill — are questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers. Both could wind up playing, but if they don't, Carson Wentz could be in for a long night against a Los Angeles defense that has been very good against the pass.
That said, Thursday Night Football almost always delivers the unexpected. With that in mind, here are five bold predictions for the game.
1. Vikings rush for 175 yards
This is a borderline insane prediction, but it's not impossible against a Chargers team that has been gouged by opposing running backs. The Chiefs (5.8), Broncos (5.6), Commanders (5.8), Dolphins (6.5), and Colts (5.2) all averaged more than 5 yards per rush against the Chargers. There's no reason to doubt that Jordan Mason, one of the best at yards after contact, won't have a big game. And Minnesota's running game might get the bonus of Aaron Jones returning from a hamstring injury.
2. Flores gets revenge on Herbert
The last time Herbert played the Vikings, he completed 40 of 46 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. And, yes, that was against Brian Flores' scheme. Things are different this time around. I fully expect Herbert to throw 40+ passes, but without much of a run game and one of the league's worst-graded offensive lines, he's going to struggle against a Vikings defense that is superior to the 2023 unit. I think Herbert gets sacked four-plus times for the third time this season.
3. Carson Wentz keeps the QB situation murky
Wentz was good against the Eagles after a horrible start to last week's game, and I expect him to keep the momentum going against a good Chargers pass defense. But how good is the Chargers' pass defense? Their early success might be tied to luck of the draw with games against Geno Smith, Bo Nix, Jaxon Dart, Marcus Mariota, and Tua Tagovailoa. If Wentz has a good game and the Vikings win, it will keep next week's QB decision between Wentz and McCarthy interesting.