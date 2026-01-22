3 Vikings Moves That Become More Likely if Brian Flores is Back

The Vikings officially signing defensive coordinator Brian Flores to a new contract on Wednesday doesn't guarantee that he'll remain in Minnesota in 2026, but the odds feel pretty good of that happening. The only real obstacle remaining is Flores' candidacy for the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coaching vacancy. As long as the Steelers go in a different direction, the Vikings should get to keep one of the best coordinators in the league.

Assuming that'll be the case, here are three roster-related moves that now feel more likely than they would've been if Flores had departed.

1. Eric Wilson re-signs

Eric Wilson | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Wilson is up there with Jalen Nailor as one of the Vikings' most important free agents after an incredible breakout season in 2025. The veteran came to Minnesota to be a special teams ace and depth linebacker on a one-year, $2.5 million deal. He then proved to be too good to keep off the field and wound up finishing second on the entire defense with 965 snaps played. Wilson led all off-ball linebackers in QB pressures by a decent margin with 37 and became the first player in NFL history with at least 115 tackles, 17 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in a season.

With Flores expected back, re-signing Wilson will almost certainly be a major priority for the Vikings. That's how perfectly he fit into Minnesota's scheme alongside Blake Cashman. Wilson has earned a sizable raise and perhaps a multi-year deal at age 31.

2. Andrew Van Ginkel gets an extension

Andrew Van Ginkel | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

No player on the Vikings' roster is more essential to Flores' defense than Van Ginkel, who first played for him back when the two were with the Dolphins. After coming over in free agency two years ago, Van Ginkel put together an unreal All-Pro season in 2024, finishing seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Injuries cost him some time in 2025, but Van Ginkel continued to put up big numbers when he was on the field. Notably, the Vikings were 8-4 when he played and 1-4 without him.

Last offseason, the Vikings gave their ultra-versatile outside linebacker a one-year extension that came with a big raise. He's once again headed into the final year of his deal, and you can bet another extension — maybe of the multi-year variety this time — is something the Vikings would love to get done. Van Ginkel could have success under any coordinator, but the scheme fit is so perfect with Flores that this feels like even more of a priority now.

3. Harrison Smith decides to play one more year

Harrison Smith | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Yes, Smith got a proper retirement sendoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 18, complete with standing ovations and former teammates wearing his jersey and lots of emotions. But he hasn't officially announced anything yet. He loves playing football and is still quite good at it, as evidenced by his incredible performance in Week 17. And isn't 15 NFL seasons more of a nice round number than 14?

Retirement does still feel like the most likely decision for Smith this offseason. But Flores' likely return presumably increases the odds at least slightly that the Hitman will run it back one more time. It may not have made much sense for him to come back and learn a new defense under a new coordinator. Flores' scheme, however, is the one Smith has played in for three seasons. Perhaps the 44-year-old coach can convince the 37-year-old safety to come back for one last ride.

