Aaron Jones among 4 players upgraded in Vikings' Thursday injury report
Running back Aaron Jones is among four Vikings players whose statuses were upgraded on Thursday's injury report, compared to their participation level in Wednesday's initial report.
Jones (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity after sitting out yesterday. Same with safety Theo Jackson (concussion). Right guard Will Fries (calf) and safety Josh Metellus (foot) went from limited participation Wednesday to practicing in full today.
Other than that, the only changes are safety Harrison Smith returning from a veteran's rest day and left tackle Christian Darrisaw getting his usual maintenance Thursday for his knee.
The big injury to watch this week is Jones' shoulder, which he hurt early in the second half of last Sunday's win over the Lions. It's reportedly a mild AC joint sprain, which Jones seems to have a chance to play through. He'll presumably get a questionable designation on Friday's final injury report, though he could potentially avoid that with a full practice to end the week.
If Jones does play, he figures to once again lead the Vikings' backfield on Sunday against the Ravens. The veteran had 98 yards on his first 11 touches before exiting last week's contest. Jordan Mason finished with 11 touches, but only three of those came before Jones left the game. If Jones doesn't play, Mason would be in line for a major workload, with Zavier Scott as the No. 2. But if Jones does play, Mason would presumably mix in as a change-of-pace and short-yardage option.
If Jackson doesn't clear the concussion protocol by Sunday, Jay Ward would likely be in line for snaps as the third safety behind Smith and Metellus. Ward has played just 61 defensive snaps this season and 126 over his three-year career, but the Vikings are high on his abilities in Brian Flores' defense.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) did not practice again on Thursday and seem likely to miss a second consecutive week. Their replacements in Detroit were journeyman veterans Fabian Moreau and Nick Vannett, respectively, who both played well.
Fullback C.J. Ham (hand) and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (shin) were limited for a second straight day. Ham missed last week's game. Redmond has been one of the Vikings' best defensive players all season.
The Ravens did not have a single injury on their 53-man roster to report on Wednesday, and that was once again the case today.
It's a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.