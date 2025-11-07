As he chooses between 6 teams, what can Vikings offer Asante Samuel Jr.?
The Vikings are reportedly one of six teams in the mix to sign free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who was recently cleared to return to the NFL after undergoing a spinal fusion procedure this offseason. Samuel is at TCO Performance Center for a visit with the Vikings on Friday, after previously visiting the Panthers and Packers. Next week, he'll visit the 49ers, Bears, and Steelers.
It makes sense that Samuel has significant interest around the league. The 26-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft who has started 48 games over four seasons. Including a three-interception playoff game in his second season, Samuel has nine picks and 43 passes defended in his career. He's a quality corner — especially in zone coverage — with proven ball skills, which aren't usually available on the free agent market in November.
Part of the purpose of these visits will be for each team's medical staff to assess Samuel's condition in person, given that he hasn't played in over a year and underwent a significant procedure this spring. But assuming the medicals check out, the other purpose will be for each team to make their pitch to Samuel to come play for them down the stretch of this season.
What can the Vikings offer Samuel in comparison to the other five teams on his list? Let's take a look at some of the basic facts about each team, going in chronological order of his visits.
Carolina Panthers
- Record: 5-4
- Defensive DVOA ranking: 20th
- Zone coverage percentage: 82.7 (2nd)
- 2025 NFLPA report card ranking: 25th
Top three cornerbacks (with PFF grade):
- Jaycee Horn (66.5)
- Mike Jackson (63.1)
- Chau Smith-Wade (60.6) (nickel)
The Panthers are having a surprisingly strong season, they run a ton of zone coverage, and Samuel would almost certainly walk into a starting role as soon as he got up to speed on the playbook. Their low ranking in the NFLPA player satisfaction report cards is worth noting.
Green Bay Packers
- Record: 5-2-1
- Defensive DVOA ranking: 8th
- Zone coverage percentage: 74.8 (12th)
- 2025 NFLPA report card ranking: 7th
Top three cornerbacks (with PFF grade):
- Keisean Nixon (64.6)
- Carrington Valentine (70.3)
- Javon Bullard (61.9) (nickel)
The Packers just lost to the Panthers, but they have a strong pitch for Samuel. They're a contending team with a good, zone-heavy defense that needs help at corner. Free agent acquisition Nate Hobbs has been disappointing.
Minnesota Vikings
- Record: 4-4
- Defensive DVOA ranking: 15th
- Zone coverage percentage: 76.2 (10th)
- 2025 NFLPA report card ranking: 2nd
Top three cornerbacks (with PFF grade):
- Byron Murphy Jr. (50.6)
- Isaiah Rodgers (65.6)
- Jeff Okudah (32.4)
The Vikings have a need at CB3, where journeyman veteran Fabian Moreau recently stepped in for the struggling and injured Okudah. They can sell Samuel on a chance to play in Brian Flores' cornerback-friendly scheme, on a talented defense, and for an organization that has finished in the top two in all three years of the NFLPA report cards.
Where the Vikings might fall short is in the amount of playing time they can offer. They play most of their snaps with two corners and three safeties on the field. So unless that changes or Samuel beats out Murphy or Rodgers — which seems unlikely, even with Murphy having a down year — the Vikings might not be able to promise the same type of role that other teams can.
San Francisco 49ers
- Record: 6-3
- Defensive DVOA ranking: 24th
- Zone coverage percentage: 77.2 (7th)
- 2025 NFLPA report card ranking: 8th
Top three cornerbacks (with PFF grade):
- Deommodore Lenoir (58.1)
- Renardo Green (57.3)
- Upton Stout (42.9) (nickel)
The 49ers also make a lot of sense for Samuel, who is used to playing in the state of California. They're a contending team and high-quality organization that simply hasn't gotten much out of their cornerback room this season. Samuel would likely be an immediate upgrade as a starter.
Chicago Bears
- Record: 5-3
- Defensive DVOA ranking: 27th
- Zone coverage percentage: 62.0 (27th)
- 2025 NFLPA report card ranking: 14th
Top three cornerbacks (with PFF grade):
- Nahshon Wright (48.4)
- Tyrique Stevenson (61.3)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (56.9) (nickel)
It's a little trickier to see the pitch for the Bears. Their defense is bad, they run more man coverage than most teams, and while they could certainly use an upgrade at corner right now, they're expected to get Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon back from injury at some point. It would be slightly surprising if Samuel ends up in Chicago (although I obviously have no idea what he's actually prioritizing as he makes this decision).
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Record: 5-3
- Defensive DVOA ranking: 13th
- Zone coverage percentage: 64.2 (25th)
- 2025 NFLPA report card ranking: 28th
Top three cornerbacks (with PFF grade):
- Darius Slay (57.4)
- Joey Porter Jr. (57.1)
- Brandin Echols (64.4) (nickel)
The Steelers, like the Bears, don't run zone coverage quite as heavily as some of the other teams on this list. They also did not score well in the NFLPA report cards, although they have lots of history on defense and players love Mike Tomlin. Even after moving Jalen Ramsey to safety, the Steelers have a solid CB room, but they could view Samuel as an upgrade nonetheless.