Insider floats surprising QB reunion as 'ideal fit' for Vikings

The start to J.J. McCarthy's professional career has been nothing short of disastrous. Concerns about the young QB's ability to play the quarterback position at the NFL level have increased as the weeks have gone on.

Now, after the abysmal performance in Green Bay and with another injury sidelining him this weekend, there are growing questions about what Minnesota will do at the position this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has suggested a surprising reunion would make a lot of sense for Minnesota, though it's highly unlikely to be an option.

In a look at the latest buzz surrounding teams heading into Week 13, Fowler noted that Minnesota's quarterback issues will affect their 2026 plans. Fowler wrote that executives around the league are wondering whether the Vikings will bring in a "veteran/reclamation project" QB to compete with McCarthy next season, like the Colts did with the Daniel Jones-Anthony Richardson situation.

It's Jones who Fowler sees as an "ideal fit" for the Vikings, adding that Minnesota "really liked Jones, and their situation will be far different than the one from a year ago." Though after an incredible 2025 season, in which he has the Colts sitting in third place in the AFC through 12 weeks with an 8-3 record, Jones is likely to be the envy of a lot of QB-needy teams this offseason. That's if, and it's a massive if, Indianapolis lets him walk after the season.

After the season he has had, and the current pieces they have, it's highly unlikely the Colts let Jones even sniff free agency. Jones is likely to get a Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold type of deal this offseason with the Colts. Meaning Minnesota will have to look elsewhere for a veteran to come in and compete with McCarthy.

Veterans Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco were brought up as potential older options Minnesota could explore this spring. Fowler note Arizona QB Kyler Murray could be made available via trade this offseason if the Cardinals clear house. However the more interesting options, according to Fowler, remain 49ers backup Mac Jones as well as Houston backup Davis Mills.

Jones played well over several weeks in replacement of the injured Brock Purdy. Fowler wrote that Houston "believes Mills is a top-32 quarterback who could start somewhere." However, both are under contract in 2026, so the Vikings would have to work out a trade to secure either QBs services.

One last name Fowler mentioned was Indianapolis' Richardson. The former Florida QB, like McCarthy, has really struggled at the NFL level and now sees himself having lost his spot to Jones. Fowler reported that Richardson has "interest in playing for a coach from the Sean McVay tree, either the man himself or a disciple like O'Connell."

