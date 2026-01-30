Rob Brzezinski to Lead Vikings Through April's Draft, GM Search Will Wait

The Vikings dropped a news bomb on Friday with the announcement that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been relieved of his duties after four years in the role. The fact that it happened isn't a major surprise, but the timing of it happening 26 days after the season ended — and the same week Adofo-Mensah was in Alabama at the Senior Bowl — makes this fairly stunning.

In the second paragraph of their statement announcing the news, owners Mark and Zygi Wilf revealed that the team will not immediately begin a search for a new general manager. Instead, longtime executive Rob Brzezinski will lead the team's football operations through the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place in a little under three months. After that, a "thorough" search for Adofo-Mensah's replacement will begin.

Brzezinski has been with the Vikings since 1999 and has been in the NFL for over three decades, including a stint with the Dolphins. He was initially hired as director of football administration, then promoted to VP of football administration a couple years later. Brzezinski essentially ran the Vikings' football operations from 2002 to 2005, before Rick Spielman was hired as VP of player personnel in 2006.

The Vikings had a "triangle of authority" power structure from 2006-11 until Spielman was promoted to general manager in 2012, a title he held for ten seasons. Since 2014, Brzezinski has officially served as the Vikings' executive VP of football operations. He's worked closely with both Spielman and Adofo-Mensah within the front office over the years.

Brzezinski has specifically become known for his proficiency in managing the salary cap. He's the Vikings' lead contract negotiator and has developed a reputation as a "cap guru" who can move things around in order to free up space to retain or add key players.

"The Vikings benefit from Brzezinski's extensive knowledge and strategic salary cap management and a philosophy that has aided in the retention of core players, the addition of key free agents and the overall talent and depth of the team," reads his bio on the team's website. "As the Vikings lead contract negotiator, Brzezinski has negotiated contracts totaling more than $1 billion including high-profile contracts for players such as Randy Moss, Steve Hutchinson, Jared Allen, Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson and Kirk Cousins. Prior to the 2024 season, Brzezinski helped negotiate and finalize a historic contract extension with All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history."

It sounds like it'll be Brzezinski who signs off on the Vikings' moves over the course of this offseason, from free agency in mid-March through the draft in late April. With that said, it's safe to say head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, among others, will be heavily involved.

As for the rest of the front office, unless additional firings occur, assistant GMs Ryan Grigson and Demitrius Washington will be in important roles alongside Brzezinski. The same can be said of other personnel and scouting executives like Ryan Monnens, Chisom Opara, Jamaal Stephenson, and Mike Sholiton.

The Vikings waited four weeks until their season ended to fire Adofo-Mensah. Now they're moving forward without an official general manager. This only makes a critical offseason in Minnesota that much more fascinating.

