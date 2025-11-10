Snap count analysis and notable PFF grades from Vikings' loss to Ravens
The Vikings are still searching for their first winning streak of the season. For the fourth time in 2025, they followed up a win with a loss, dropping to 4-5 in a frustrating home defeat against the Baltimore Ravens. Let's take a look at the snap counts and some notable PFF grades to see what stands out.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Ravens (out of 65)
- LG Donovan Jackson: 65
- RG Will Fries: 65
- RT Brian O'Neill: 65
- LT Christian Darrisaw: 65
- C Blake Brandel: 65
- QB J.J. McCarthy: 65
- WR Justin Jefferson: 65
- WR Jordan Addison: 62
- TE T.J. Hockenson: 59
- RB Aaron Jones: 46
- WR Jalen Nailor: 44
- RB Jordan Mason: 16
- TE Ben Yurosek: 11
- WR Adam Thielen: 9
- FB C.J. Ham: 7
- TE Ben Sims: 6
There's nothing really out of the ordinary to note here. It's become clear since Jones returned from injury that he's the No. 1 in the Vikings' backfield when healthy, with Mason relegated to change-of-pace duties.
With Josh Oliver injured and Nailor playing at a very high level, the Vikings leaned on 11 personnel in this one. Instead of Nick Vannett getting the bonus tight end snaps, it was Yurosek and Sims. Thielen and Ham continue to have minor roles.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Nailor — 87.5
2. O'Neill — 66.2
3. Darrisaw — 65.5
4. Jackson — 64.4
5. Jones — 62.5
The single biggest bright spot for the Vikings in the loss was the play of Nailor, who had a career day with five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. He's played well all season, and he now has a big statistical performance to show for it. With Jefferson, Addison, and Nailor, Minnesota might just have the best wide receiver trio in the NFL.
In the moment, O'Neill seemed to be having one of the worst games of his career. Not only did he commit three false starts, he also missed at least a couple blocks. Thus, it's interesting to see that PFF thought he played rather well outside of the penalties. They only charged him with two pressures allowed on 52 pass-blocking snaps.
Bottom 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Hockenson — 46.5
2. Brandel — 53.3
3. McCarthy — 53.4
4. Jefferson — 53.5
5. Fries — 54.3
McCarthy obviously did not play well in the game, even if we saw some flashes of his talent. PFF charted him with four big-time throws, three turnover-worthy plays, and a 64.7 percent on-target rate. His accuracy simply has to improve if the Vikings are going to be more effective on offense. He also needs more help from his teammates and coaching staff.
Jefferson flat-out had one of the worst games of his career. It was very uncharacteristic of him in a variety of ways, and the Vikings need the normal version of their best player to come back next week. Addison also finished barely off this list at 55.3.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Ravens (out of 70)
- LB Blake Cashman: 70
- S Josh Metellus: 70
- CB Byron Murphy Jr: 69
- LB Eric Wilson: 69
- S Harrison Smith: 69
- DT Jonathan Allen: 63
- CB Isaiah Rodgers: 59
- DT Jalen Redmond: 58
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 56
- DT Javon Hargrave: 55
- OLB Jonathan Greenard: 36
- OLB Dallas Turner: 27
- DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 24
- CB Fabian Moreau: 16
- LB Ivan Pace Jr: 13
- DT Elijah Williams: 11
- S Jay Ward: 5
Greenard left the game early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. It apparently isn't a major issue, but his status for this week's game against the Bears is up in the air. Fortunately for the Vikings, Van Ginkel is back and was able to play a higher snap share this week. Turner saw his role increase in the second half after Greenard's exit.
Nothing else is too notable here. Redmond has, for a while now, separated from Rodriguez and earned a starting role. Same with Wilson over Pace. With Jeff Okudah landing on IR, the CB3 job is Moreau's to keep (unless Asante Samuel Jr. shows up at some point). With Theo Jackson out, Ward only played a few snaps.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Redmond — 74.5
2. Turner — 71.0
3. Hargrave — 69.8
4. Cashman — 68.7
5. Wilson — 65.7
This was a very solid performance from the Vikings' defense against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Ravens. They played well enough to win the game, but the offense and special teams did not.
Redmond continues to be absolutely sensational. Hargrave played a season high in snaps and led the team with four pressures. Turner had an encouraging day, including a sack that got wiped off the board because of everyone's least favorite roughing the passer rule. The Cashman-Wilson LB duo remains excellent.
Bottom 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Greenard — 36.2
2. Metellus — 37.2
3. Smith — 38.1
4. Rodgers — 52.5
5. Rodriguez — 57.0
Those bottom three grades are pretty ugly. Greenard mostly got dinged for missed tackles, as he was charged with three of them before his injury. Metellus had his second rough grade in the last three weeks, although PFF coverage grades for defensive backs should always be taken with a grain of salt. A grade that low for Smith is a rare sight.